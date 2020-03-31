Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed Will Launch New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve said Tuesday it would launch a temporary lending facility that for the first time will allow foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasury securities into dollars, its latest bid to alleviate strains in global markets.

The program is designed to alleviate stresses in currency markets that had prompted more foreign central banks to sell their holdings of Treasurys. The Fed has been aggressively purchasing Treasury and mortgage securities to reduce market strains, and the latest move could reduce the supply of those securities hitting the market if foreign central banks can more easily exchange them for dollars.

The program could allow around 170 foreign central banks and other international monetary authorities that maintain accounts at the New York Fed and aren't subject to U.S. sanctions to enter a lending arrangement called a repurchase agreement, or repo, in which borrowers temporarily exchange their Treasury securities for dollars.

"This facility should help support the smooth functioning of the U.S. Treasury market by providing an alternative temporary source U.S. dollars other than sales of securities in the open market," the Fed said in a statement.

The repo facility for foreign central banks will be available beginning April 6 for at least six months.

The latest dollar-lending programs will complement separate tools the Fed has launched to lend dollars to 14 other central banks in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Brazil and Australia to ensure markets don't run short of currency outside of the U.S.

Many business transactions abroad take place in dollars and foreign institutions also lend in the currency. The Fed used these "swap" lines aggressively in 2008 and 2009 during the financial crisis.

But the latest lending program goes beyond what the Fed employed during the financial crisis or the 2011-12 eurozone crisis by making available dollar funding to a far broader cohort of emerging-market reserve banks. It underscores the growing primacy of the dollar in global finance and the demands that has placed on the Fed to serve as a central bank to the world.

The new lending facility is likely to reach a much broader set of foreign central banks, especially those with acute dollar demands that don't have Fed swap lines, including in India, China and Saudi Arabia.

While swap lines essentially allow the Fed to lend against the currencies of foreign central banks, the latest repo transactions offer these central banks loans against their holdings of U.S. Treasurys.

The latest facility should "serve a useful role to assist smaller emerging markets that need to monetize dollar assets to lean against excessive exchange-rate depreciation," said analysts at Evercore ISI in a report Tuesday.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pIndustrials Down After Goldman Warns Of Major U.S. Slowdown -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pOil ends March with biggest monthly and quarterly losses ever
RE
05:13pDON'T GO SO SOON : Some say extension for Bank of Canada chief could boost confidence amid coronavirus
RE
05:11pUK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses
RE
05:09pOil ends March with biggest monthly and quarterly losses ever
RE
05:03pXerox abandons $35 billion hostile bid for HP - sources
RE
04:59pFed broadens access to dollars with repo agreement for foreign central banks
RE
04:58pFed Will Launch New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group