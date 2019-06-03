Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed advised to talk plainly and carry a big stick ahead of conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Act quick in a crisis, talk simpler all the time, and do not be afraid of faster inflation.

Those are among the messages a group of top economists have delivered to the U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of a high-profile conference in Chicago this week.

Papers prepared for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions were released ahead of time, and included a critique of the Fed's "jargon-laden" public statements, a discussion of regulatory gaps that will make it hard to head off another financial crisis, and a proposal for new labor market measures that may give more insight than the unemployment rate alone.

But the broader theme seemed clear. That in the event of a serious economic downturn the Fed should be ready again to buy assets as a way to support the economy, only with more speed and perhaps in greater quantities than it did in response to the 2007 to 2009 economic crisis.

Those programs worked, former U.S. Treasury chief economist and Northwestern University professor Janice Eberly and two co-authors wrote. But they estimated that millions of workers could have found jobs years sooner if the Fed, for example, had bought an additional $2.5 trillion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed purchased $3.5 trillion in securities over three "quantitative easing" programs.

"We estimate that 'stronger sooner'...policies have a relatively rapid effect on the economy," the three wrote.

Notably, they estimated that if the crisis-era Fed had "inherited" an economy with higher inflation and a higher inflation target, say of 3% or 4% versus the 2% currently used, the economy could have effectively reached full employment as early as mid-2014 instead of early 2017. The higher inflation would have meant higher interest rates and more "headroom" for the Fed to cut rates.

That argument endorsed one of the central ideas the Fed is exploring - whether to try to engineer higher inflation in coming years to make up for several years spent below the 2% target.

The Fed is holding a series of panels this year on that and other aspects of its operations. No changes are expected until next year.

Other suggestions for the Fed included a call for its policy statements to be written at a high school reading level.

The Fed's policy statements "tend to be complex, jargon-laden, press releases that a casual reader cannot easily absorb," Brandeis University professor Stephen Cecchetti and New York University professor Kermit Schoenholtz wrote in calling for the Fed to overhaul many of its core documents.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Howard Schneider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aCURRENCIES : Dollar Edges Lower Versus Major Rivals On Trade-war Worries
DJ
11:19aMGEX MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE : Second-Best May in MGEX History
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski Commends Commitment to Alaska LNG Project
PU
11:12aOil prices steady as Saudi Arabia indicates prolonged supply cuts
RE
11:11aAs meetings begin and U.S. tariffs loom, Mexico hopes for migration deal
RE
11:07aOil prices steady as Saudi Arabia indicates prolonged supply cuts
RE
10:57aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Inches Closer To 2% Yield On Recession, Rate-cut Fears
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
2CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About