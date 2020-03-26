Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed balance sheet tops $5 trillion for first time as it enters coronavirus war mode

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet soared past $5 trillion (4.1 trillion pounds) in assets for the first time this week as it scooped up bonds and extended loans to banks, mutual funds and other central banks in its unprecedented effort to backstop the economy in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed's total balance sheet size exploded by more than half a trillion dollars in a single week, roughly twice the pace of the next-largest weekly expansion in the financial crisis in October 2008. As of Wednesday, the Fed's stash of assets totalled $5.3 trillion, according to data released on Thursday.

The Fed bought $355 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds in the last week in what is now an open-ended commitment to stabilise financial markets rocked by the outbreak and the halt in economic activity that has come in its wake.

It also offered more than $200 billion in credit through so-called foreign currency swap lines to other central banks to allow them to pump much-needed greenbacks into their jurisdictions to help foreign borrowers stay current with their dollar-denominated liabilities.

The weekly snapshot of the Fed's balance sheet, released each Thursday, also showed sizable demand for a pair of brand new liquidity facilities aimed at stabilizing money markets and supporting primary dealers, the banks that transact directly with the central bank.

The new Primary Dealer Credit Facility had been tapped for $27.7 billion in loans as of Wednesday, while the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility had borrowings of $30.6 billion.

Banks continued to line up for loans directly from the Fed at its so-called Discount Window, long stigmatized as the source of last resort for weak banks to get cash. The Fed is trying to ease that stigma and has encouraged banks to use the facility more liberally.

As of Wednesday, those borrowings were up to $50.8 billion from $28.2 billion the previous week.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged the Fed would lend "aggressively" to thwart the outbreak's damage to the economy.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits for the first time shot to a record 3.3 million last week. Tens of millions of Americans are in some form of isolation and thousands of businesses across the country have closed temporarily to contain the virus' spread.

By Dan Burns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31pUTC, Raytheon deal wins U.S. antitrust approval, with divestitures
RE
06:28pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : endorses Capito, McKinley for reelection
PU
06:25pTo avoid a repeat of 2008, Main Street America says help needs to be fast
RE
06:25pU.S., China Trade Blame for Coronavirus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue--Update
DJ
06:21pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
06:21pU.S. House leaders plan to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday
RE
06:20pFitch affirms U.S. rating amid coronavirus outbreak, warns of credit risks
RE
06:18pJUPITER MINES : Tshipi Operations During South Africa Lockdown
PU
06:17pTri-State Jobless Claims Surge as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
06:14pFed balance sheet tops $5 trillion for first time as it enters coronavirus war mode
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Gas Suppliers Face Soaring Demand for Oxygen to Treat Coronavirus Patients

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group