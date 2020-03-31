Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed broadens access to dollars with repo agreement for foreign central banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board building in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday broadened the ability of dozens of foreign central banks to access U.S. dollars during the coronavirus crisis by allowing them to exchange their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans.

The new program "should help support the smooth functioning of the U.S. Treasury market by providing an alternative temporary source of U.S. dollars other than sales of securities in the open market," the U.S. central bank said, in effect giving central banks with less widely traded currencies or more volatile exchange rates a way to access cash from the Fed.

That could be particularly important in coming weeks as measures to control the spread of the virus shuts down commerce and potentially leaves companies and countries that do business or borrow in the U.S. currency struggling to stay afloat.

The dollar weakened after the Fed announcement, with more supply of the U.S. currency seen diminishing its value.

BofA Securities in a research note said the latest Fed move should ease the need for selling U.S. Treasuries by currency reserve managers by providing a temporary source of dollar liquidity.

At the same time, it allows the Fed to continue to tapering their daily buying of U.S. Treasuries, the U.S. bank said.

The Fed has been buying $75 billion per day in Treasuries and as of the end of last week will have purchased nearly $700 billion since it launched its Treasury purchase program in mid-March.

The dollar is used in most global trade and foreign exchange transactions, and finance officials in major nations have pledged to be flexible in responding to the global pandemic.

The program is expected to be running by April 6 and last for at least six months. The dollar weakened modestly after the announcement.

The Fed has permanent swap lines with the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and other issuers of major currencies, and in response to the crisis opened swaps with nine other countries including Australia and Mexico. In those transactions, foreign currencies are traded directly for dollars in what is regarded as a relatively risk-free transaction.

By contrast the currencies issued by many of the worlds dozens of central banks are often narrowly traded and volatile, posing the risk they might change dramatically in value during the swap.

Many of those central banks have accounts at the New York Fed, part of the global architecture for payments and clearing transactions. They often also hold U.S. Treasury securities.

The new program lets them use those securities as collateral for dollar loans at an interest rate of 0.25%. While ostensibly the loans are just for a day, they can be "rolled over as needed," the Fed said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pIndustrials Down After Goldman Warns Of Major U.S. Slowdown -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pOil ends March with biggest monthly and quarterly losses ever
RE
05:13pDON'T GO SO SOON : Some say extension for Bank of Canada chief could boost confidence amid coronavirus
RE
05:11pUK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses
RE
05:09pOil ends March with biggest monthly and quarterly losses ever
RE
05:03pXerox abandons $35 billion hostile bid for HP - sources
RE
04:59pFed broadens access to dollars with repo agreement for foreign central banks
RE
04:58pFed Will Launch New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group