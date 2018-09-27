Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed chief Powell signals central bank is done with signaling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 06:57pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has a new message for financial markets: watch the data on jobs, wages and inflation for signals on monetary policy - not the U.S. central bank's words or forecasts.

That's a big change for the Fed, which for most of the past decade has done what it could to steer markets on its policy intentions as it nursed a fragile economy to recovery after the financial crisis.

As part of that so-called forward guidance, the Fed for years described its policy stance as "accommodative" to assure markets that it would not strangle economic growth.


Graphic - Accommodating change at the Fed : https://tmsnrt.rs/2N4NL1x

But on Wednesday, the Fed removed that phrase from its policy statement.

Some investors read the change as a sign the central bank was nearing an end to the interest rate hike cycle it began in December 2015; JP Morgan chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli called that a "stretch."

Noting the U.S. economy is having a "particularly bright moment," with unemployment expected to remain low, inflation stable, and no recession in sight, Powell said in a press conference on Wednesday that the removal of the "accommodative" wording was not a policy signal at all.

"The question we are answering is, how do we provide the economy just the right amount of support - not too much, not too little - to sustain the recovery and achieve our statutory goals" of full employment and 2 percent inflation, Powell said.

"We don't want to suggest either that we have this precise understanding of where accommodative stops or suggest that's a really important point in our thinking. What we're going to be doing ... is carefully monitoring incoming data."

The Fed on Wednesday announced a widely expected rate increase, its third of the year, bringing its target range for its benchmark overnight lending rate to between 2 percent and 2.25 percent.

Fresh economic forecasts also released on Wednesday showed most policymakers expect the central bank to raise rates five more times before stopping some time in 2020.

But Powell, in effect, said not to put too much store in those forecasts because they could change with incoming data.

He noted that he is unsure when the rate increases he and his colleagues expect to deliver in the next year or two will start to bite into economic growth, or whether the economy's underlying momentum has sped up enough to offset any such drag.

As the Fed raises rates, it will look for signals from the economy, like a slowdown in the labor market or economy, a spike in wages or inflation, or a sudden tightening of financial conditions, to cue an end to its tightening cycle, Powell said.

David Papell, an economics professor at the University of Houston, summed up the Powell-led Fed's approach this way: "Let's wait and see."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Ann Saphir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29pEurope must tackle financial bubbles locally - ECB's Praet
RE
07:22pEUROPEAN UNION : Summary of Conclusions Management Board meeting 10 July 2018
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:02pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Century Gold Project — Public Comments Invited
PU
07:02pMOTION FOR A RESOLUTION ON INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS : IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts - B8-2018-0442
PU
06:59pEurozone Manufacturing Confidence Slips -- Update
DJ
06:57pFed chief Powell signals central bank is done with signaling
RE
06:57pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD and U.S. Virgin Islands Sign $243 Million Disaster Recovery Grant Agreement
PU
06:57pU S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : NGL Crude Logistics LLC Agrees to Pay $25 Million Civil Penalty and to Retire $10 Million in Renewable Fuel Production Credits Under Settlement With United States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
2Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : slashes Sublocade guidance on payer friction
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
5ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.