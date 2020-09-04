Fed could ramp up corporate debt purchases if volatility persists -Citi

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may ramp up its
purchases of corporate bonds if stocks and corporate debt
markets weaken further, following a sharpest stock sell-off,
analysts at Citigroup said in a report.
Investors dumped high-flying technology stocks on Thursday
and Friday, while investment-grade corporate bond spreads
widened one basis point to 135 basis points, based on the ICE
BofA U.S. Corporate Index.
The iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
fell 0.7% to 135.34, following a 0.22% fall on Thursday.
“Investors will be watching the Fed’s response to Thursday’s
sharp sell-off in risk assets; the Fed could decide to
marginally ramp up purchases in the days ahead to reassure the
market,” analysts Daniel Sorid and James Keefe said in a report
on Thursday.
The Fed has been reducing its average daily corporate bond
purchases from around $300 million, when the program was
introduced in May, to $26 million this week, as credit spreads
have tightened and lending markets have recovered from logjams
stemming from panic over the coronavirus.
Any renewed deterioration in market conditions, however,
could prompt the U.S. central bank to increase them again, as it
did in June when stocks dropped 7% from June 8 to June 11 and
investment-grade credit spreads widened 17 basis points to 161
basis points, Citi said.
In that instance, the Fed increased its daily purchases of
corporate bonds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) by $40 million
a day to $235 million on June 9 and to $275 billion on June 11.
The next week it ramped up purchases even further, buying $355
million a day on average, a 50% increase on the amount it took
in on the first day of the sell-off, the analysts said.
“If the market’s risk-off move continues into and beyond
Labor Day weekend, and the Fed reaction function is consistent
with its June behavior, we could potentially see average daily
purchases return to (around) $100 million a day,” they said.
