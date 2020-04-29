Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Fed leaves rates near zero, vows to use 'full range' of tools to help economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 02:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington

By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir

Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday left interest rates near zero and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the economy, saying the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will "weigh heavily" on the near-term outlook and poses "considerable risks" for the medium term.

"The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals," the U.S. central bank said in a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting held via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a matter of weeks the U.S. economy has gone from historically low unemployment to seeing more than 26 million people file for unemployment benefits and the sharpest plunge in activity since the Great Recession as government authorities across the country shut down large swaths of industry and commerce to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With so much uncertainty around the economic outlook, the Fed said it expects to maintain the target range for its benchmark overnight lending rate "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 EDT (1830 GMT) to discuss the results of the meeting, which was the first since the Fed slashed interest rates to near zero and took other emergency steps to stabilize financial markets.

(Graphic: America's pandemic safety net link: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SAFETY-NET/xlbpgnnjlvq/index.html)

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Lindsay Dunsmuir, Howard Schneider and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:02pFed leaves rates near zero, vows to use 'full range' of tools to help economy
RE
02:01pFed leaves rates near zero, vows to use 'full range' of tools to help economy
RE
09:17aThailand bond market more stable but not yet fully recovered - central bank
RE
07:34aEXCLUSIVE : Boeing eyes major bond issue to raise funds
RE
12:28aIndonesia central bank says yields bid too high at government bond auction
RE
04/28Financials Pare Gains As Volatility Resurfaces In Oil, Stocks, Bonds -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04/28Italian bond yields fall but hold near two-week highs
RE
04/28RUSSIA'S CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR : we can cut rates in bigger steps
RE
04/28Riksbank Stays on Hold But Keeps Door Open for Return to Negative Rates
DJ
04/28Deflation fears to force Japan to trim inflation-linked bond issuance
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group