Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Fed may need to buy more bonds than before crisis to manage U.S. rates - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:17pm EDT
A man rides a bike in front of the Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue in Washington

The Federal Reserve may need to buy more government bonds than it did before the 2008 financial crisis and conduct other money-market operations to implement its current approach to managing U.S. interest rates, an official of the New York Fed said on Wednesday.

The Fed this year decided to indefinitely manage short-term interest rates by tweaking the interest it pays banks on excess money they keep at the central bank using a process that requires the Fed to keep more bank capital on hand than it did prior to the global financial crisis.

After the crisis, the Fed bulked up its holdings by buying Treasuries using bank reserves it created. Eventually it started letting bonds and reserves decline to bring policy back to normal.

In March, Fed officials decided to stop letting those bond holdings decline by September. To keep control of rates, officials will eventually have to start buying bonds again and building up bank reserves.

“The size of these purchases will need to be larger than similar pre-crisis operations,” in part because the Fed’s other liabilities – including paper currency and the U.S. government’s accounts – are bigger, Lorie Logan, an official at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at an event in New York. The purchases would be "gradual and mechanical," she said.

Logan is the head of market operations monitoring and analysis at the New York Fed, which implements the Fed’s monetary policies by trading in the market and managing the central bank’s portfolio.

She said the possibility of the Fed's adopting a program that would let banks convert Treasuries to reserves on demand, known as a standing repo facility, is a discussion "really in its early stages."

In recent weeks U.S. banks have occasionally paid more to borrow reserves from each other than what the Fed pays.

But Logan said bank reserves are currently ample enough that the central bank can still manage interest rates well. Bank borrowing rates that are stable and modestly above the interest paid by the Fed does not indicate an insufficient supply of reserves, she said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:17pFed may need to buy more bonds than before crisis to manage U.S. rates - official
RE
09:18aChina requires new private corporate bond issues to come with CDS - sources
RE
04/15Bank of Japan's Kuroda says there is room for reducing interest rates - CNBC
RE
04/15Japan's Fukoku Life plans to invest in European government agencies' bonds this FY
RE
04/13Russian central bank expects foreigners' share in OFZ bonds to rise further
RE
04/13Russia's Nabiullina says central bank could cut rates this year
RE
04/10Citing global slowdown, Fed sees no changes to rates in 2019
RE
04/10Fed's March Minutes Show Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year
DJ
04/10Dovish ECB Draghi drags down euro zone bond yields, euro
RE
04/10FED MINUTES : Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : How 5G drove moves by Apple, Qualcomm and Intel
3PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
4JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
5FORTIS INC : Fortis Inc. Announces Pricing, Early Tender Results and Early Settlement Election of Its Tender O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About