Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed meeting minutes shed more light on repo chaos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

(Reuters) - Meeting minutes released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday shed light on how recent volatility in money markets caught officials' attention and pushed the central bank into action.

Here is a rough timeline of events, as laid out by the meeting notes:

Money markets were quiet over the summer, but trouble appeared just before the start of the September policy meeting.

There was a spike in demand for cash, apparently caused by large corporate tax payments and Treasury settlements. A liquidity crunch quickly rippled across money markets.

Uncertainty over how much cash would be needed caused some money market mutual funds to build up a cushion of reserves instead of lending. Rates on Treasury repurchase agreements, or repo, rose to over 5% on Sept. 16 and above 8% a day later.

The surge in repo rates, which are viewed as a key measure of liquidity, began to affect other lending markets. Federal Home Loan Banks, which account for the majority of lending in the federal funds market, scaled back to put more funding into the repo market.

That shift pushed the effective federal funds rate to the top of the Fed's target range on Sept. 16, spurring the Fed to act the following morning.

The New York Fed intervened on Sept. 17, injecting up to $75 billion (61.4 billion pounds) of cash into overnight lending markets. The move worked, bringing rates down to about 2.5%.

The turbulence in money markets offered potential answers to some questions Fed officials had been asking themselves. When some firms had hesitated to lend, it suggested to the Fed that those banks may have underestimated the level of reserves they need.

But committee members then agreed the pressure in short-term lending markets meant it was time to evaluate whether there were enough reserves in the banking system.

The level of reserves declined as the central bank trimmed its balance sheet, and policymakers knew they might one day need to expand it to keep short-term rates stable.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell answered any questions about the timing of such a move by announcing this week that the time to expand the balance sheet "is now upon us."

Powell also reiterated one point of clarification Fed members brought up during the last meeting: Any asset purchases made to stabilise cash markets should not be confused with quantitative easing.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Jonnelle Marte
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RLI CORP. 0.21% 91.24 Delayed Quote.32.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09pJapan manufacturers' outlook less negative, service sector up - Reuters Tankan
RE
07:08pFewest UK homes being put on sale since 2016 as Brexit nears - RICS
RE
07:07pShell to offset carbon emissions for British fuel buyers
RE
06:57pCanada's Alberta moves closer to creating 'energy war room'
RE
06:41pMassive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy
RE
06:41pMassive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy
RE
06:39pU.S.-China making no progress in deputy-level trade talks - South China Morning Post
RE
06:34pFed meeting minutes shed more light on repo chaos
RE
06:29pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
06:26pTEXAS A&M ENGINEERING EXPERIMENT STATION : Researchers develop a natural gas processing technology that could reduce CO2 emissions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Southwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG airplanes after checks
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. : Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Relea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group