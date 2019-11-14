Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal - Williams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: John Williams, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York

The U.S. Federal Reserve will not make policy based on day to day developments in U.S.-China trade policy or on Britain's exit from the European Union, a U.S. central banker said on Thursday, in part because businesses do not make their decisions that way either.

"For me, it's not about the ups and downs on a given day, or even within a given day, around negotiations whether on trade, or on Brexit or anything else, because those tend to move around quite a bit," New York Fed President John Williams said at a conference on monetary policy and global uncertainty at the San Francisco Fed.

Monetary policy can take a year to work its way into the economy, he said, so the Fed has to take a longer view.

"Even if there’s some kind of resolution on a particular issue, I think this uncertainty factor, which we are hearing from everywhere from business people across the country, that’s unlikely to turn on a dime," he said.

"It’s going to require some time of people thinking they have certainty around the trade environment, around the geopolitical environment, so they can make those longer-term business decisions."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP), United Parcel Service
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.8557 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.54% 123.67 Delayed Quote.26.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires
RE
01:34pNew York Fed's Williams Backs Keeping Rates Steady -- Update
DJ
01:27pFed not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal - Williams
RE
01:25pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Travel Community Praises Subcommittee Passage of Brand USA
PU
01:20pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Extreme poverty and inequality among Africa's top challenges, ECA's Ruzvidzo says
PU
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pCOMMISSION FOR COMMUNICATIONS REGULATION : How to update your directory listing & help prevent unwanted marketing calls
PU
01:10pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
01:05pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Flash Sell Operation Announcement - 14 November 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group