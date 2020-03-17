Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed officials flag possible further steps in Fed crisis response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:20pm EDT

Federal Reserve officials are deliberating over next steps in their response to the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, with some urging a broad debate about how the central bank might help small and medium-sized businesses, policymakers said on Tuesday.

"At this stage everything is on the table. ... Work continues," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said in a phone interview with journalists, just hours after the Fed restarted a key lending program to ensure larger companies can get the short-term loans they often use to pay wages and buy supplies.

A possible next step, Bostic said, could be the resumption of other programs rolled out during the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis, such as the Term Auction Facility that broadened the ability of banks to borrow from the Fed.

Bostic said he hoped for a broader discussion about how the federal government "writ large" might help small businesses, perhaps with a program, likely outside the Fed, to offer assurances or guarantees for rent and lease payments so that a temporary cash crunch does not lead to a business getting evicted.

"These challenges are going to be acute and are going to come fast," for restaurants, bars and other small firms that may be closed by government edict as a health measure or see their business collapse as their patrons practice "social distancing," Bostic said. "This is something we need to think about and be creative."

Discussions in Washington continued throughout the government on Tuesday, including a call by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Pelosi, a Democrat, asked the central bank to also think how it might help local governments deal with the economic shock that is developing.

The Fed rolled out an extensive set of measures in recent days designed to lessen the economic damage from the epidemic, which Bostic said was meant to show that "maximum" stimulus will be provided until the crisis passes.

Fed officials on Tuesday began discussing their actions in more detail, urging banks to tap Fed facilities if needed and highlighting how uncertain the outlook remains.

"Come and get what you need to keep the funds flowing," Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said in an interview.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on CNN International that his base case for the U.S. economy is a mild recession, but "many businesses are going to be under tremendous strain, probably laying off many of their workers, and so this is quickly going to become an economic crisis."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pFed moves to backstop funding for U.S. companies as coronavirus fallout spreads
RE
07:42pCats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette
RE
07:38pSpain unveils 'unprecedented' 200 billion euros coronavirus package
RE
07:37pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : crop researcher dies in avalanche
PU
07:29pMORE THAN 4,500 DELTA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REQUEST UNPAID LEAVE IN APRIL : document
RE
07:23pCredit Suisse sees 2020 economic contraction in Mexico of 4%
RE
07:20pFed officials flag possible further steps in Fed crisis response
RE
07:18pCorrection to the Economic Rescue Story
DJ
07:16pInvestors Hunt for Corporate-Bond Winners in Coronavirus Economy -- Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
3BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
4CELESTICA INC. : CELESTICA : withdraws guidance after some offices are forced to close over COVID-19
5LG ELECTRONICS INC. : LG ELECTRONICS : Nollywood actor calls out LG over damaged N500K TV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group