Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Fed officials press case for cutting rates aggressively

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two influential Federal Reserve officials on Thursday sharpened their public case for acting quickly to support the U.S. economy, reviving bets that the central bank may deliver a double-barrelled interest rate cut this month.

Absent clear-and-present signs of a recession, policymakers are arguing that the U.S.-China trade war denting U.S. business confidence, a global manufacturing slowdown and domestic inflation below the Fed's target of 2% a year may be enough to act quickly and aggressively now.

John Williams, vice chairman of the Fed's rate-setting committee and head of the regional Fed bank in New York that implements those policies, said that when rates and inflation are low, policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and wait for potential economic problems to materialize.

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," with rates in a range of 2.25-2.50% and closer to zero than has historically been the case, Williams told an academic conference in New York focused on central banking issues.

"When you only have so much stimulus at your disposal, it pays to act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic distress."

Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida, meanwhile, said policymakers might need to act early to stimulate the U.S. economy as an insurance policy against rising risks.

"You don't have to wait until things get so bad to have a dramatic series of rate cuts," Clarida said in an interview with the Fox Business Network. "You don't want to wait until data turns decisively if you can afford to."

Markets reacted swiftly to remarks by two of the most senior Fed officials next to Chairman Jerome Powell. They are among the 10 people who will vote on rates at the Fed's next policy meeting on July 30-31.

Traders in interest-rate futures are now betting policymakers will cut rates by half a percentage point at their July meeting, double the cut they expected just a day ago. Stocks gained on Thursday, while short-term bond yields sank. [MKTS/GLOB]

In recent weeks, Fed policymakers have identified a host of concerns they think could end what is now the longest U.S. economic expansion on record. Williams sounded particularly concerned about inflation, with the Fed's preferred measure of prices gaining at a 1.6%-a-year pace right now.

"People may start to expect it to stay that way, creating a feedback loop, pushing inflation further down over the longer term," Williams said. "The lower average level of inflation translates into a lower level of interest rates cuts available during a downturn, making it even harder for policymakers to achieve their goals."

Taking quick action to cut rates in the face of "adverse economic conditions" and keeping rates lower for longer, Williams said, "should vaccinate the economy and protect it from the more insidious disease of too low inflation" or an economic disaster.

The arguments represent a sharp departure from the Fed's views only months ago. Last year, the central bank raised rates, citing expectations inflation would rise to its target. Earlier this year, Fed officials promised patience before taking any action on rates as they waited to see whether trade war and global slowdown risks took a significant bite out of growth.

In more recent weeks, policymakers have worried that the trade war could be causing businesses to delay investments and spending. They have also worried that a slowdown in inflation expectations could force rates back to zero unless the Fed acts quickly.

Even policymakers seen as least likely to support a rate cut have been seemingly moving in the direction of supporting a speedy easing. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, for instance, on Wednesday suggested she might be willing to change rates if looming economic risks materialise.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Andrea Shalal in Washington and Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RLI CORP 3.21% 90.09 Delayed Quote.27.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:51pFed officials press case for cutting rates aggressively
RE
04:27pFed's Williams argues for vaccinating economy when rates are low
RE
10:43aGlobal Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates
DJ
10:26aSouth Africa cuts rates as economy weak, inflation steady
RE
04:11aIndonesia central bank cuts rates for first time in nearly two years to fire up growth
RE
02:39aECB to cut rates in September, QE 2.0 still on the cards - Reuters poll
RE
07/17Mercosur to remove international roaming rates for members
RE
07/17Fed's George Suggests She's Not Ready to Cut Rates
DJ
07/17U.S. housing market stuck in a rut even as mortgage rates fall
RE
07/16EXCLUSIVE : Influential Hindu group says India should not issue foreign currency bonds
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2019 Full-Year Earnings Forecast
5VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About