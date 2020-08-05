Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed policymakers say pickup in infections slowing U.S. economic recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:26pm EDT
The Federal Reserve on Mayday in Washington

A resurgence in coronavirus cases is slowing the economic recovery and the disease will continue to weigh on the U.S. economy and American life until at least the end of next year, two Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy began to grow in May and June after taking a monumental hit beginning in March, but growth stalled in July as infections spiked in some parts of the country, U.S. central bankers said.

"The issue with the resurgence in the virus is it slowed down or somewhat muted the recovery we've been expecting," Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank president, said in an interview with CNN.

Jobless Americans and state and local governments will need more aid to make it through the crisis, Kaplan said. Lawmakers missed a deadline last week for extending a $600 weekly supplement to state unemployment benefits, and are in the midst of negotiating another round of stimulus.

"I believe the economy needs a continuation of the unemployment benefits," Kaplan said. "It may not need to be in the same form as it currently is, but we need a continuation."

Kaplan declined to say how much aid he thinks lawmakers should provide.

U.S. economic growth could pick up in the third quarter and reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on CNBC Wednesday.

Clarida said his personal forecast for the economy hasn't changed because of the recent resurgence of the virus in the United States. He said economic momentum from May through early July was stronger than he expected and that support for the economy from another fiscal package should even things out.

"It will take some time, I believe, before we get back to the level of activity that we were in February before the pandemic hit," Clarida said. "My baseline view is that we could get back to the level of activity perhaps towards the end of 2021."

Fed officials pledged at their policy meeting last week to do what they can to help the economy rebound from the recession that began in February as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe. The U.S. central bank has cut interest rates to near zero and rolled out roughly a dozen emergency programs to backstop financial markets and support businesses.

Asked about the tepid use of the Fed's Main Street Lending Program, which is designed to help small and mid-sized businesses, Clarida said the facilities are meant to serve as backstops and that officials are open to changing the program if needed to reach more businesses.

"I do expect activity in the program to pick up," Clarida said. "We're focused on the goal of supporting the economy and if we need to adjust our programs we will do so."

By Jonnelle Marte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pWonderful world of Disney boosts Wall Street
RE
04:00pDollar dips as stocks gain on strong earnings, stimulus hopes
RE
03:57pQ&A-Fresh U.S. virus relief package to be about $1.5 trln - TS Lombard
RE
03:57pDollar dips as stocks gain on strong earnings, stimulus hopes
RE
03:44pU.s. secretary of state mike pompeo says will leave on monday for a visit to the czech republic, slovenia , austria and poland
RE
03:35pU.S. court allows Dakota Access pipeline to keep running, permit status unclear
RE
03:35pU.S. Justice Dept asks court to block California net neutrality law
RE
03:35pU.s. justice department asks court to block california's state net neutrality law -- court filing
RE
03:26pFed policymakers say pickup in infections slowing U.S. economic recovery
RE
03:17pChanging Compensation Costs in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area – June 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group