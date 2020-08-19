Fed policymakers zero in on strategy tweaks, minutes show

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are
considering tweaks to monetary policy that could result in the
U.S. central bank sticking with aggressive stimulus measures far
longer than under its previous rubric, minutes from their last
policy meeting showed.
The readout of the Fed's July 28-29 meeting, published on
Wednesday, also showed policymakers concerned that a recovery
from the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic
faced a highly uncertain path. For instance, they judged that
the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely
slowed and that additional "substantial improvement" in the
labor market would hinge on a "broad and sustained" reopening of
business activity.
The minutes also showed policymakers were nearing agreement
on changes to the Fed's policy framework, including changes to
its periodic Statement of Longer-run Goals and Monetary Policy
Strategy.
Fed officials "agreed that ... refining the statement could
be helpful in increasing the transparency and accountability of
monetary policy," the minutes reported.
"Participants noted that the Statement on Longer-Run Goals
and Monetary Policy Strategy serves as the foundation for the
Committee's policy actions and that it would be important to
finalize all changes to the statement in the near future."
Policymakers decided to revamp their policy approach in late
2018, when they worried that low inflation and low interest
rates globally would mean they would need stronger tools than
before to combat future recessions.
That was well before the pandemic ended a record-long period
of growth and sent the world's biggest economy into its sharpest
downturn since the 1930s.
The Fed responded by slashing interest rates, buying
trillions of dollars of bonds, launching a raft of brand-new
lending programs, and signaling it expects to deliver years of
extraordinary support to revive growth.
At the current juncture, with the unemployment rate at
10.2%, drastic cuts this month in government aid to households
and businesses, and the virus continuing to spread, changing the
Fed's overarching framework may make little short-term impact on
policy.
But it could signal the Fed's readiness to keep its foot on
the monetary gas pedal, and perhaps to take even more aggressive
action ahead.
At the July policy meeting, all 10 voting members of the
policy-setting committee agreed to leave the target range for
short-term rates between 0% and 0.25%, where it had been since
March 15 when authorities began shutting businesses to contain
the spread of the virus.
They also said the outlook for the economy hinged on the
outlook for the virus, which has now killed more than 171,000
people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.
Since last month, the number of new daily coronavirus
infections has dropped, but is still averaging more than 50,000.
In some parts of the country, schools have had to delay,
reverse, or abandon plans to conduct in-person classes, putting
a strain on working parents.
One policymaker, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari,
has lobbied for a new nationwide lockdown to get the virus under
control, trading short-term economic pain for a quicker end to
the pandemic.
