Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:40pm EDT
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting.

Chairman Jerome Powell defended the central bank's independence from President Donald Trump and financial markets, both of which seem to be pushing for aggressive rate cuts, in remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

"The Fed is insulated from short-term political pressures," said Powell. Asked later about the possibility of disappointing markets by not delivering a cut, Powell added, "We're not in the business, really, of trying to work through short-term movements in financial conditions. We have to look through that."

But he said he and his colleagues are currently grappling with whether uncertainties around U.S. tariffs, Washington's conflict with trading partners and tame inflation require a rate cut.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Tuesday said he does not think the U.S. economic situation is dire enough to warrant cutting rates by a half-percentage point at its next meeting in July, even though he pushed to lower rates last week.

"Just sitting here today, I think 50 basis points would be overdone," Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "I don't think the situation really calls for that, but I would be willing to go 25 (basis points)."

At a meeting last Wednesday, the central bank left interest rates on hold but signalled reductions beginning as early as July.

Bullard dissented, arguing that weak inflation and uncertainties about the outlook for economic growth warranted a rate cut.

"You had a one-two punch," with Powell warning against policy bending to short-term political pressures and Bullard saying half a percentage point would be too much, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "Everyone felt like the June meeting was so dovish that the July meeting is a lock and it's not."

Investors have long been anticipating rate cuts this year even as Fed policymakers had once suggested such a move would have been premature or even irresponsible in light of a strong labour market and lofty asset prices.

U.S. stock indexes dropped following Powell's remarks, while yields on U.S. Treasury bonds ticked higher. The dollar got a brief boost against a basket of other currencies.

Investors still appear to be predicting a cut next month but on Tuesday they scaled back more aggressive bets that the cut would be half a percentage point.

The Fed's rate-setting committee next gathers on July 30-31. In the meantime, policymakers will be closely watching data on U.S. economic growth and jobs as well as the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of the week, where Trump is due to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, for discussions on trade. The two leaders have been at odds on the terms of a trade deal that could resolve months of disagreements that have led to tit-for-tat tariffs.

Powell said that, while the tariffs themselves have not yet been catastrophic for the U.S. economy, whose growth prospects remains strong, trade tensions could hurt markets and confidence going forward. The central bank has also been worried that inflation currently shy of its 2%-a-year goal could become embedded in people's expectations. That could restrain spending and make it more likely rates will have to fall back to zero from their current 2.25-2.50% level.

INCREASING ANGER

Powell is facing increasing anger from Trump, who nominated him for the job in late 2017.

The U.S. president, who has said as recently as this weekend that he has the power to demote Powell, said on Twitter on Monday that the Fed "doesn't know what it is doing," adding that it "raised rates far too fast" and "blew it" given low inflation and slowing global growth.

Trump believes the U.S. dollar is too strong, and the euro too weak, and feels the situation could be eased if the Fed lowered rates, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The official also said the White House had no plans to demote Powell. Some legal experts say it would be hard or impossible for Trump to remove Powell.

The U.S. Congress chose to insulate the Fed from political pressure "because it had seen the damage that often arises when policy bends to short-term political interests," Powell said in his speech.

"We're human. We'll make mistakes. I hope not frequently, but we'll make mistakes. But we won't make mistakes of integrity or character."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard Leong in New York and Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58pCHINA TO STOP ALL IMPORTS OF 'MEAT PRODUCTS' FROM CANADA ON WEDNESDAY : media report
RE
04:41pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Saudi Arabia False Emergencies Act Approved by Senate Foreign Relations Committee
PU
04:40pFed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views
RE
04:39pFed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views
RE
04:37pFedEx warns 2020 results to be hurt by trade war, shares fall 2%
RE
04:37pWall Street sinks as hopes fade for rate cuts, trade progress
RE
04:36pFCC FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION : Approves Eger Application For Review, Allows Replacement Tower
PU
04:36pIndustrials Down on Trade Nerves -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:28pEnergy Down After Fed Comments -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:26pFed's Barkin sees risk the U.S. could talk itself into a recession; no sign of it yet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About