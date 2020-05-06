Fed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond leader Thomas Barkin said Wednesday massive government borrowing undertaken to navigate the coronavirus crisis is appropriate, but at some point something needs to be done to deal with the ocean of red ink the U.S. government has been running up.

Speaking by video to a local group in Maryland, Mr. Barkin noted that the U.S. government debt-to-gross domestic product percentage has been steadily rising over recent years and is on course to go from the high-30% range in 2007, just ahead of the financial crisis, to over 100% by year's end.

Debt issuance has exploded this year as the government has borrowed massive amounts of money to help support the economy amid a cratering in growth and unprecedented surge in unemployment. U.S. deficits are on track to hit $4.5 trillion in the current fiscal year.

Mr. Barkin, who is not currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said "we have to do what we are doing now, but I do think on the other side of it, there's going to be a need for real conversations about how we land in the right place" when it comes to government borrowing.

The official said that trouble can come on quickly, while also noting that nation's like Japan have debt-to-GDP ratios above 200% without yet suffering adverse consequences.

Heavy borrowing is generally assumed to lead to a surge in borrowing rates, but right now yields on government bonds in major economies are at rock-bottom levels even as debt soars.

But it might now always stay that way, Mr. Barkin observed. "At some point, we have a set of creditors, and those set of creditors either are comfortable with that debt load or are going to demand a higher interest rate for that debt load," he said.

"We need to make the investments in the economy we are making right now, so to me this isn't a question of what we are doing today," Mr. Barkin said. "This is a question of a long-term trajectory, and in the long-term trajectory I believe we are going to have to get our fiscal situation under more control, whatever combination of less spending, higher revenues, or increased growth does that."

On Friday, St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard also weighed in on government borrowing. "This is not manna from heaven. We're borrowing and we're going to have to pay that back in the future, so our future tax burden is that much higher," he said. "But can we handle it as a nation? I think we can."

Some academics now believe the government's capacity to borrow without adverse consequence is much, much higher than was once understood.

Mr. Barkin also offered views on the outlook for the economy's eventual recovery, and he repeated that he doesn't see it happening swiftly.

In a separate appearance Wednesday, Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan offered similar views in an interview on Yahoo Finance's website.

He said that on an annualized basis economic activity is likely to fall by 25% to 30% in the second quarter before turning positive in the third quarter, amid a "very gradual and very phased in" reopening of the economy. What is now a 4.4% unemployment rate will likely to jump to around 20% before falling back to a still very high 8% to 10% by year's end, he said.

Mr. Kaplan sees the need for a long period of government support for the economy.

"We'll have to run, obviously, a very accommodative monetary policy for some extended period of time, and that's going to have to be combined with fiscal policy in order to help the economy grow faster. You should expect the Fed will do what it needs to do in terms of accommodation," he said.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com