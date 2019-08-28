Fed's Barkin Says U.S. Economy Looks Strong, but Uncertainty Is Elevated

By Paul Kiernan

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said that while the U.S. economy looks strong, international growth has weakened and trade-related uncertainty is high.

"If you look at the data, the national economy appears great," Mr. Barkin said in remarks prepared for delivery Wednesday to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, noting that U.S. economic growth is solid, while consumers are confident and spending. "International economies are weaker, though, and uncertainty -- particularly around trade -- is elevated. Business investment dropped in the second quarter."

Mr. Barkin said the Federal Reserve is monitoring the impact of its quarter-percentage-point interest rate cut implemented after its policy meeting on July 30-31. But he gave no clues about the future path of rates.

Bond-market futures are pricing in a 95% probability of another quarter-point rate cut at the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 18, according to CME FedWatch Tool. That would lower the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 1.75% and 2%.

The probability of a half-percentage-point cut are estimated at 5%, according to CME.

President Trump has ratcheted up the trade war with China since the Fed's last meeting, announcing plans to impose 10% tariffs on a range of imported consumer goods and to raise tariffs on another swath of goods to 30% from 25%.

