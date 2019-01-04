Log in
Fed's Barkin Sees Economy Slowing in 2019

01/04/2019

By Michael S. Derby

Richmond Federal Reserve leader Thomas Barkin said Friday he's looking to see growth come in slower this year compared with 2018.

Mr. Barkin didn't comment on the monetary policy outlook in a speech prepared for delivery in Baltimore. The official was a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee last year and supported its rate rises, but isn't a voter this year due to the regular rotation of regional bank presidents.

Mr. Barkin spent the bulk of his speech on longer term economic issues like the modest trend of growth and productivity levels, and didn't go into detail on near-term economic issues.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

