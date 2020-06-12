Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Barkin says some jobs lost during crisis will not come back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 11:59am EDT

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin he fears the coronavirus pandemic could have effects that last beyond the next couple of months and that some of the jobs lost during the downturn may not come back.

Barkin said the job losses are disproportionately affecting people of color, women and people without a college education. "In many cases they will be back in jobs that they had before as those businesses come back," Barkin said during a virtual panel organized by the Virginia Tech Office of Economic Development. "But in many cases they won't, I think there are jobs that will go away."

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pU.S. consumer confidence rises; COVID-19, unemployment shadow lingers
RE
12:18pWRITTEN STATEMENT : EU Transition Period Extension
PU
12:13pOil heads for weekly loss on coronavirus resurgence fears
RE
12:11pWorld shares stem losses as fresh lockdown fears fade
RE
12:02pWorld shares stem losses as fresh lockdown fears fade
RE
12:02pBank of England's Bailey says we must be ready for further stimulus
RE
12:00pWall Street rises after biggest pullback since March
RE
11:59aFed's Barkin says some jobs lost during crisis will not come back
RE
11:50aReverseVision’s Wendy Peel Honored by NEXT Mortgage Events’ Inaugural Awards Program
SE
11:46aKenya central bank to hold its rate-setting meeting on June 25
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..
5OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group