Fed's Barkin sees risk the U.S. could talk itself into a recession; no sign of it yet

06/25/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Tuesday said there was a risk the United States could talk itself into a recession but added he saw no sign of this happening yet.

Barkin made his comments during an event at the University of Ottawa. He is not currently a voter on the Fed's interest rate-setting panel.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

