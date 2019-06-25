Fed's Barkin sees risk the U.S. could talk itself into a recession; no sign of it yet
06/25/2019 | 04:26pm EDT
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Tuesday said there was a risk the United States could talk itself into a recession but added he saw no sign of this happening yet.
Barkin made his comments during an event at the University of Ottawa. He is not currently a voter on the Fed's interest rate-setting panel.
