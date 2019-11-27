Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Positive Outlook

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON--U.S. businesses have seen continued growth in economic activity, wages and prices during recent weeks, and they maintain a generally positive outlook, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The economy "expanded modestly" from October through mid-November, the Fed said in its periodic report of anecdotes from business contacts around the country. That appeared to be an improvement from the previous so-called "beige book" report, released in mid-October, when the Fed described growth as "slight to modest."

"Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year," the Fed said.

Coming at a time of high uncertainty about the economy's path, the beige book could somewhat ease investor concerns about the possibility of a sharp slowdown in the fourth quarter. It followed reports earlier Wednesday showing that U.S. consumer spending remained steady in October and that gross domestic product expanded faster than previously believed in the third quarter.

Business contacts in five of the Fed's 12 districts related some improvement in manufacturing, more than in the previous beige book. That's a positive sign for a sector that has suffered this year from a slowing global economy and the effects of President Trump's trade war.

"Expectations for manufacturing activity six months ahead increased across a variety of measures," the Dallas Fed reported. "Trade tensions remained a concern, however, and some contacts noted that uncertainty was making planning difficult."

The Fed said residential construction also saw "more widespread growth;" nonfinancial services "remained quite positive;" and non-residential construction and leasing continued to grow at a modest rate.

By contrast, banks reported "continued but slightly slower growth" in lending, and the energy sector deteriorated modestly. The picture in agriculture was little changed but remained challenging due to low crop prices and unfavorable weather, the Fed said.

The picture on jobs, wages and inflation was little changed.

Employment rose slightly and wage growth was moderate, despite widespread business complaints about worker shortages. For lower-skilled positions, "wage pressures intensified," the Fed noted.

Businesses reported prices rising at a modest pace, corroborating this year's tepid inflation data. While some contacts attributed higher costs to the Trump administration's recent tariffs and they were more inclined to pass these on to consumers, "firms' ability to raise prices to cover higher costs remained limited," the Fed said.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com