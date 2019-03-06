Fed's Beige Book : Shutdown Slowed Economic Activity in Some Areas

By Sharon Nunn and David Harrison



WASHINGTON--Economic activity expanded across the U.S. at the beginning of 2019, with many parts of the country noting the government shutdown led to slower economic activity, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday.

Ten of the Fed's 12 regional districts reported economic output expanded at a "slight-to-moderate" pace in recent weeks, the central bank said in its latest roundup of anecdotal information about regional economic conditions known as the beige book. The report was based on information collected through February 25. The Philadelphia and St. Louis districts reported flat economic conditions.

About half of districts noted that the partial government shutdown in December 2018 and January 2019 held back growth in a variety of sectors, including auto sales, tourism, and retail.

Contacts in the Philadelphia district said tourism was weaker in recent weeks, with the government shutdown closing several key national park attractions in the area, reducing overall tourism activity. Staffing services firms in the Boston area reported the shutdown created uncertainty among clients "who were less willing to make hiring decisions near the end" of the year, the Fed reported.

Still, more broadly, businesses in most districts reported employment increased at a modest to moderate pace. The tight labor market has made it harder for firms across the U.S. to find workers of all skill levels. Hiring qualified talent has been such a hindrance that it is holding back employment growth in some parts of the country, the Fed said.

In an attempt to find more workers, multiple firms in the Atlanta district told the Fed they were considering or had already started the process of moving parts of their businesses to larger urban areas with more talent.

U.S. employers added jobs for the 100th month in a row in January, while the unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4%. This tight labor market has spurred faster wage growth, with Americans' paychecks rising at or above a 3% year-over-year rate for six straight months.

The beige book showed wage offerings continued to increase for both high- and low-skilled openings, with a majority of districts reporting moderately higher wages overall. In addition, about half of the Fed's districts reported rising costs for benefits, such as bonuses, vacation time and relocation assistance.

The Fed said some Cleveland-area construction firms were granting large, "retention-focused merit increases" to some employees, while another business in the area said it "now offers raises every six months instead of every 18 months," according to the report.

Meanwhile, businesses reported prices continued to rise at a modest-to-moderate pace. Several districts noted faster input price growth than selling price growth. The personal-consumption-expenditures index, the inflation gauge Fed officials use to guide interest-rate policy, rose 1.7% in December from the prior year. The Fed considers 2% price growth healthy for the economy.

Other economic reports have painted a muddied picture of the U.S. outlook at the start of 2019.

A delayed retail-sales report came in weaker than markets were expecting, while a recent consumer-confidence measure showed household confidence in the economy rebounded solidly. Meanwhile, the Fed's recent manufacturing-output report suggested production dropped in January, while a survey of manufacturers put together by a private industry group showed growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com.