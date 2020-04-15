Fed's Bostic Says No Way to Know How Future of Economy Will Turn Out

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday that while there is huge uncertainty surrounding the outlook, it is possible the economy could start to regain its footing in the third quarter.

But when it comes to how vigorous the recovery is and whether it brings changes in how the economy is structured, the central banker said "the real answer is, I have no idea."

Mr. Bostic, who spoke in a video presentation to local business and community leaders, said that the next couple of months are going to be key for businesses that are trying to figure out whether they have enough cash to navigate a broad shutdown of much of the economy, done as part of an effort to help reduce the health threat posed by the new coronavirus.

Mr. Bostic, who isn't currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, also said that Fed interventions to help shore up markets have been effective. "We are starting to see very positive things" even as markets haven't returned to their precrisis levels and functionality, he said.

Mr. Bostic also said he sees pretty low probability of an inflation surge on the other side of the crisis. Much as was the case with the Fed's response to the financial crisis just over a decade ago, some observers are worried the central bank's aggressive response of ultralow rates, asset buying and other programs will result in big inflation numbers at some point down the road. Those that worried a decade ago were wrong, and Fed officials think they will be wrong again this time.

"I don't think the conditions are partially ripe for aggressive increases in prices," Mr. Bostic said. "Inflation at this point is not something I'm particularly worried about," he said.