Fed's Bostic Sees 'Muted' Inflation, Is Focused On Recovery Efforts

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he sees little chance of rising inflation in the U.S. while the nation navigates the coronavirus crisis.

When it comes to rising price pressures, "I'm not concerned about that in the next year or so," Mr. Bostic told reporters on Wednesday, adding that he expects to see "muted" price pressures for the time being on weak activity and soft commodity prices.

Mr. Bostic said that rather than worrying about inflation "as of right now, my focus is on making sure this recovery is as robust as possible and that relief is getting in the hands of the folks who need it."

The Fed's pandemic-driven lending programs have flooded financial markets with cash and its balance sheet has swelled, leading some to worry about an eventual inflation surge. Fed officials have largely rejected that risk, at least in the near term.

Mr. Bostic, in comments in a speech to a group in Jacksonville, Florida, delivered by video, said that if the central bank sees more ways to help the economy, it will try to do them.

Earlier Wednesday, Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said on CNBC he expects the Fed and the government will both have to do more to aid the economy.

