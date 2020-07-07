Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Bostic says U.S. recovery may be 'levelling off' - FT interview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 12:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta poses for a photo in Knoxville

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. economic recovery is in danger of stalling due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases across many American states.

High-frequency data had shown a "levelling off" of economic activity both in terms of business openings and mobility, he told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

"There are a couple of things that we are seeing and some of them are troubling and might suggest that the trajectory of this recovery is going to be a bit bumpier than it might otherwise," he told the newspaper https://on.ft.com/2VSiu9v.

"And so we're watching this very closely, trying to understand exactly what's happening."

California, Texas and Florida are all among two dozen U.S. states reporting high infection rates as a percentage of diagnostic tests conducted over the past week, an alarming sign of a virus still spreading largely unchecked throughout much of the country.

The U.S. death toll from the virus has topped 130,000, Reuters calculations show.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aThai shippers cut 2020 export outlook to 10% fall from 8% drop
RE
01:38aDollar regains footing as investors eye lockdown risks
RE
01:35aPompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok
RE
01:30aJapan government says coincident indicator index suggests economy is worsening
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:54aSTATEMENT BY PHILIP LOWE, GOVERNOR : Monetary Policy Decision
PU
12:54aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : The strategy and process of bank transformation discussed
PU
12:52aFed's Bostic says U.S. recovery may be 'levelling off' - FT interview
RE
12:49aAN EASY PLAY : Schleich relies on climate neutral logistics with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
2AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business ..
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung Electronics flags second-quarter profit jump on solid chip demand, one-off g..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group