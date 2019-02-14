Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year.

"Balance-sheet normalization probably should come to an end later this year," she said in a CNBC interview on Thursday. The process of passively shrinking the Fed's $4 trillion holdings of bonds and other assets "has really done the work that it was supposed to do," she said.

Fed officials agreed at their meeting last month to formalize important operational changes that will allow them to manage monetary policy with a much larger balance sheet than they had before the 2008 financial crisis, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell didn't say how much longer the central bank would shrink its asset portfolio.

The Fed began to reduce the portfolio in 2017 by allowing limited amounts of Treasury and mortgage securities to mature without replacing them. The portfolio has fallen to $4 trillion now from around $4.5 trillion at its peak.

While the Fed expanded its holdings from 2008 to 2014 to provide more stimulus to the economy, officials in recent months have said they plan to end the runoff for reasons unrelated to providing more or less stimulus to the economy. Instead, the decision is being driven by a technical debate about the demand for reserves, or deposits held at the Fed, in the banking system.

Ms. Brainard said she is comfortable ending the balance sheet runoff this year because she favors an operational system with a much larger level of reserves than before the financial crisis.

Bank reserves have declined to around $1.6 trillion last month from a peak of $2.8 trillion in 2014.

"We've already seen a very large amount of normalization taking place," Ms. Brainard said.

Separately, Ms. Brainard said she supported the Fed's recent stance of pausing on interest rate rises and declining to signal when or how officials might raise or lower rates until they gather more evidence about the state of the economy.

An important measure of consumer spending unexpectedly dropped at the fastest pace since 2009, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in December from a month earlier, well below economists' expectations for a modest gain.

The disappointing report "certainly caught my eye," said Ms. Brainard.

While most Fed officials have expected the U.S. economy to slow after it expanded 3% last year, Ms. Brainard said the risks of an even larger decline had been building due to concerns of slower global growth abroad and financial-market volatility at the end of last year.

"Downside risks have definitely increased," she said. "We need to take that on board here."

Ms. Brainard said the Fed's current wait-and-see posture was appropriate. "We are in a good place today," she said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com