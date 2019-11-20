Fed's Brainard Urges More Action Against Financial Risks

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday she doesn't think the central bank is doing enough to counter growing financial imbalances in an environment of low interest rates and heightened economic uncertainty.

Ms. Brainard said monetary policy shouldn't be the first line of defense against risks to financial stability, a view held by most of her colleagues at the Fed. But she said policy makers aren't doing as much as she'd like to cushion the impact of potential shocks to the economy.

"The way that we should be addressing those financial imbalances that are building is through macro-prudential tools," she said in an interview on CNBC, pointing to the buildup of high-risk business debt as an area of particular concern. "You know, we're actually not doing as much of that as I'd like to do."

The Fed earlier this year debated using a tool called the countercyclical capital buffer, which requires that banks hold more loss-absorbing capital if the economy shows signs of overheating. Policy makers voted in March to leave the buffer dormant, though Ms. Brainard dissented from that decision.

"I've proposed turning on the countercyclical buffer -- it was intended to be used for precisely these kinds of circumstances -- [but] others haven't shared my assessment," Ms. Brainard said Wednesday. "I do worry about financial imbalances rising in this environment."

Ms. Brainard is the sole remaining Obama administration appointee on the Fed's board of governors, which currently comprises five members. She chairs the board's committee on financial stability.

On other topics covered in the interview, Ms. Brainard generally echoed her colleagues' views. She said trade-related uncertainty has weighed on the economy, but that her baseline outlook for the economy is continued "above-trend" growth for the next year or so, with inflation steadily moving up toward the Fed's 2% target. She added that she supports holding interest rates steady for the time being to see how recent rate cuts affect the economy.

"I'd really be looking for material change" in the economic outlook to consider changing the path of interest rates, Ms. Brainard said.

