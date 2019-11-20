Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Brainard Urges More Action Against Financial Risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:22pm EST

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday she doesn't think the central bank is doing enough to counter growing financial imbalances in an environment of low interest rates and heightened economic uncertainty.

Ms. Brainard said monetary policy shouldn't be the first line of defense against risks to financial stability, a view held by most of her colleagues at the Fed. But she said policy makers aren't doing as much as she'd like to cushion the impact of potential shocks to the economy.

"The way that we should be addressing those financial imbalances that are building is through macro-prudential tools," she said in an interview on CNBC, pointing to the buildup of high-risk business debt as an area of particular concern. "You know, we're actually not doing as much of that as I'd like to do."

The Fed earlier this year debated using a tool called the countercyclical capital buffer, which requires that banks hold more loss-absorbing capital if the economy shows signs of overheating. Policy makers voted in March to leave the buffer dormant, though Ms. Brainard dissented from that decision.

"I've proposed turning on the countercyclical buffer -- it was intended to be used for precisely these kinds of circumstances -- [but] others haven't shared my assessment," Ms. Brainard said Wednesday. "I do worry about financial imbalances rising in this environment."

Ms. Brainard is the sole remaining Obama administration appointee on the Fed's board of governors, which currently comprises five members. She chairs the board's committee on financial stability.

On other topics covered in the interview, Ms. Brainard generally echoed her colleagues' views. She said trade-related uncertainty has weighed on the economy, but that her baseline outlook for the economy is continued "above-trend" growth for the next year or so, with inflation steadily moving up toward the Fed's 2% target. She added that she supports holding interest rates steady for the time being to see how recent rate cuts affect the economy.

"I'd really be looking for material change" in the economic outlook to consider changing the path of interest rates, Ms. Brainard said.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pAUTO CARE ASSOCIATION : Hosts Successful International Matchmaking Program at AAPEX 2019
PU
12:25pSALESFORCE COM : Michael Kingston, CIO of L'Oréal Americas, to Speak in Commerce Keynote at Dreamforce 2019 on the Beauty Leader's Digital Transformation
PU
12:22pFed's Brainard Urges More Action Against Financial Risks
DJ
12:20pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Veterinary Services Division encourages us to "​Use Antibiotics Right"
PU
12:20pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
12:20pGOLDEN GATE BRIDGE HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DIS : Nov. 28 & 29, GGT & GGF Service Levels for Thanksgiving Day & Friday After. Click for Details...
PU
12:15pSOPHOS : Proposed offering of shares in Sophos Group plc
PU
12:15pHGTV OFFERS FIRST LOOK AT BLOCKBUSTER REBOOT OF &LSQUO;EXTREME MAKEOVER : Home edition' and announces series premiere date of sunday, feb 16, at 9 p.m. et/pt
PU
12:12pSaudi king blames Iran for "chaos", says strikes failed to hurt kingdom's development
RE
12:11pTrump says U.S. is still talking to China on trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil rises 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russian assurances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group