Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Brainard signals support for rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, an influential member of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting panel, on Thursday signalled support for an interest rate cut to guard against the risks posed by soft inflation and uncertainty around trade and global growth.

Though the outlook for economic growth is "solid," boosted by consumer spending, business spending has been "lacklustre" and sentiment has been soft, Brainard said. Allowing inflation to run below the Fed's 2% goal for too long, she said, could entrench lower inflation expectations in the future and make it harder for the Fed to effectively cushion the economy with rate cuts when needed.

"Taking into account the downside risks at a time when inflation is on the soft side would argue for softening the expected path of monetary policy according to basic principles of risk management," Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Community Bankers Roundtable in Scranton, Pennsylvania. "Of course, my judgment about the actual path of policy will continue to be influenced by the evolution of the data and the risks."

A few policymakers at regional Fed banks, including Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker who was hosting Brainard on Thursday, have withheld support for cutting interest rates, citing unemployment near 50-year lows and inflation that, while below the Fed's 2% goal, has shown recent signs of firming.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has in two days of testimony on Capitol Hill bolstered expectations of a rate cut at the Fed's next meeting. The goal: to inoculate the world's biggest economy against the risk that weakening global growth and continued trade tensions between the United States and major trading partners including China will continue to sap investment and business confidence, crimping growth.

At its June meeting, many policymakers expressed the view that stimulus would be needed soon, according to the minutes from that meeting released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)

By Ann Saphir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pFed's Powell affirms rate cut view; see U.S. economy humming
RE
05:54pA Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
05:50pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - July 12
PU
05:45pFed's Brainard Sees Case for Easing Monetary Policy
DJ
05:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Voted on Open Meeting Agenda Items
PU
05:38pFACEBOOK : Fed's Powell Faces Senators Amid Rate-Cut Signal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:35pFed's Brainard signals support for rate cut
RE
05:35pActivists Try to Stop a Huge Chicago Development Over $1.3 Billion in Tax Incentives -- 2nd Updated
DJ
05:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 2018 Characteristics of New Housing The 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region.
PU
05:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 Schedule for Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics and ACS Schedule for the 2018 income, poverty and health insurance coverage statistics and 2018 American Community Survey.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
4KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About