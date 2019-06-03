Fed's Bullard : Rate Cut 'May Be Warranted Soon'

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday that a lowering of the central bank's short-term rate target "may be warranted soon."

The Fed "faces an economy that is expected to grow more slowly going forward, with some risk that the slowdown could be sharper than expected due to ongoing global trade regime uncertainty," Mr. Bullard said in materials prepared for a presentation in Chicago.

"Both inflation and inflation expectations remain below target, and signals from the Treasury yield curve seem to suggest that the current policy rate setting is inappropriately high," Mr. Bullard said. Lowering short-term borrowing costs soon could "help recenter inflation and inflation expectations," he said, adding it could also "provide some insurance in case of a sharper-than-expected slowdown," the official said.

(More to come)