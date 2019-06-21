Log in
Fed's Bullard : Rate Cut Now Is 'Insurance' Against Rising Risk

06/21/2019 | 07:20am EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said Friday lowering rates now would help the U.S. economy navigate an increasingly risky environment.

"Lowering the target range for the federal funds rate at this time would provide insurance against further declines in expected inflation and a slowing economy subject to elevated downside risks," Mr. Bullard said in the text of a note that explained why he cast a dissenting vote against the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee's decision Wednesday to hold its target rate range steady at between 2.25% and 2.50%.

"Even if a sharper-than-expected slowdown does not materialize, a rate cut would help promote a more rapid return of inflation and inflation expectations to target," Mr. Bullard said. The official also said that it is unlikely low inflation is likely to be temporary.

Mr. Bullard's dissent was not unexpected. It was the first by any member during Chairman Jerome Powell's tenure and the first since the Fed's December 2017 policy meeting. Mr. Bullard had hinted strongly ahead of the meeting that he wanted monetary policy moved to an easier setting.

Since this year began, the veteran central banker has shared a strong level of concern about the outlook in light of what is happening in financial markets, where bond yields have signaled the possibility of a recession at some point. Mr. Bullard has also worried about the Fed's failure to achieve its 2% inflation target, something it has not sustainably done since adopting that goal in 2012.

In a speech on June 3, Mr. Bullard indicated he was ready to lower rates and said an easing could help boost inflation and "provide some insurance" in case the U.S.' trade battles with other countries cause too much distress to the economy.

Inflation has indeed been weak. Compared with its target, the Fed's preferred price gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, rose 1.5% in April from the same month a year ago. Stripped of food and energy costs, it was up 1.6%.

All manner of inflation expectations data have also softened, based on market measures and surveys of the public. The expected path of inflation is a strong influence on where inflation stands now, Fed officials believe, so the decline in expectations is worrisome when price pressures are already low.

Mr. Bullard may now be the most dovish member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, but he has company. At this week's gathering, out of 17 FOMC members, eight see lower rates this year, with seven of those seeing two quarter percentage point cuts. The Fed's median forecast for the funds rate target has penciled in half a percentage points worth of easing by next year.

Mr. Powell said in his press conference Wednesday "though some participants wrote down policy cuts and others did not, our deliberations made clear that a number of those who wrote down a flat rate path agree that the case for additional accommodation has strengthened since our May meeting." because lower rates could support the economy and help inflation rise back to the Fed's 2% target.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

