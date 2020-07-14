Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Bullard Says Economy Can Rebound in Second Half of Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Tuesday that as the economy adapts to the coronavirus pandemic, a solid recovery and a substantial decline in what is now a very high unemployment rate are both possible.

"The macroeconomic news for May and June, reported with a lag, seems to suggest that April will prove to be the lowest point of the crisis," Mr. Bullard said in a presentation for a meeting of the Economic Club of New York. He added that forecasts for the second quarter, which bore the brunt of the economic impact of the pandemic, are now less negative, and the job market has improved more quickly than expected.

Mr. Bullard said that if layoffs associated with the crisis end and workers come back, the unemployment rate could drop very swiftly from its current 11.1% mark.

"A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that there is room for a substantial decline in the official unemployment rate in the months ahead," Mr. Bullard said. "If all those unemployed identifying as 'on temporary layoff' are simply recalled in the next six months and nothing else changes, the official unemployment rate would decline to a shocking 4.5%," Mr. Bullard said.

Mr. Bullard said this upbeat outlook can be achieved as the economy builds on its experience dealing with the crisis. He said "simple precautions" in the retail sector can allow that sector to come back to life, for example.

Mr. Bullard appears confident that the economy can adjust, saying adaptation and successful health-policy efforts "may bring the disease under control in the second half of 2020." He also said in his presentation that "the downside risk remains substantial and better execution of a granular, risk-based health policy will be critical to keep the economy out of depression."

Mr. Bullard's upbeat take on the economy's effort to navigate the pandemic isn't widely held by other members of the central bank. A number of central bank officials have said surging cases of illness related to the pandemic are boosting their concern about the outlook. A number of officials have said they see signs the economy's rebound may be stalling as parts of the economy once again close down to reduce the spread of disease.

Likewise, the prospect of a swift decline in the jobless rate isn't the Fed's base case. Its most recent forecasts see the jobless rate falling to 9.3% by the end of this year, and 6.5% by the end of 2021. New research from the San Francisco Fed said recently that the jobless rate could fall to 6% by the end of 2022, well over the 3.5% mark seen in February of this year, before the pandemic took hold in the U.S.

Fed governor Lael Brainard, who spoke separately Tuesday, offered a more downbeat view relative to Mr. Bullard. Ms. Brainard said, "uncertainty will remain elevated as long as the pandemic hangs over the economy," adding "the recovery is likely to face headwinds from diminished activity and costly adjustments in some sectors, along with impaired incomes among many consumers and businesses."

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker, who spoke Tuesday, also offered a downbeat view on where the economy is. "Even as the economy is reopening in fits and starts, the pandemic's effects are proving not to be just a brief setback," he said. "We are in a downturn that is both exceptionally painful and stubbornly long-lasting."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pU.S. CDC head says mask-wearing could get COVID-19 under control within 4-8 weeks
RE
04:46pFed's Harker says increase in coronavirus cases has direct economic impact
RE
04:45pFED'S KAPLAN SAYS THERE IS 'LOTS OF OVERCAPACITY' IN U.S. ECONOMY : Cnbc
RE
04:44pMerck CEO says raising COVID-19 vaccine hopes 'a grave disservice' -report
RE
04:41pBritish Columbia province forecasts C$12.5 billion operating deficit in 2020/21
RE
04:41pSEC UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE : Remarks at the Emerging Markets Roundtable
PU
04:34pFed's Harker says U.S. economic downturn is painful and 'stubbornly long-lasting'
RE
04:34pFED'S BRAINARD : Forward guidance and yield curve control 'very complementary' tools
RE
04:34pFed's Bullard Says Economy Can Rebound in Second Half of Year
DJ
04:32pMassachusetts sues Uber, Lyft over driver status as contractors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group