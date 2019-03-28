Fed's Bullard Sees Value In Shift To Version Of GDP Targeting

By Michael S. Derby

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Thursday the central bank could better conduct monetary policy to help all Americans if it shifted from targeting inflation to a system that sought to balance out growth.

Mr. Bullard, whose comment came in a blog posting that summarized a paper, is wading into an active review by the central bank of whether it could better influence the economy through a different policy regime. The Fed is legally charged with promoting price stability and maximum sustainable job growth. A cornerstone of pursuing those goals is using interest rate policy to get inflation to 2%.

But the persistent weakness of inflation relative to that goal in a strong economy with robust job growth, as well as the likelihood that interest rates are likely to be lower than they were, has driven the Fed to consider alternatives.

One option is called nominal GDP targeting, where the central bank targets a given path for GDP growth and does what it can to achieve it. Under that policy, growth shortfalls are made up with above-target growth, in a bid to average out GDP growth and keep it on the path.

In Mr. Bullard's estimate, he offered a qualified endorsement of that system and said pursing such a strategy would help monetary policy better affect all of the economy's participants.

To help all groups, "the optimal monetary policy in these models is something very close to nominal GDP targeting because it calls for countercyclical price-level movements," Mr. Bullard writes with Riccardo DiCecio, a bank senior economist. "To keep nominal GDP on its targeted path, the monetary policy maker would follow a policy rule whereby inflation would be relatively high when growth is low and it would be relatively low when growth is high," the posting said.

Such a policy wouldn't fix all that ails the economy, however. "While monetary policy in this paper benefits everyone, considerable inequality still exists," the posting said. "Some inequality occurs naturally due to differences over the life cycle, but not all of it. The remaining inequality -- due to differences in efficiency or ability -- would need to be addressed with other types of policies."

