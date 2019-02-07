Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Bullard: U.S. likely to miss inflation target for eighth year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:34pm EST
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to miss its 2 percent inflation target for an eighth straight year in 2019, a further sign the U.S. central bank's recent round of rate increases should end, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said on Thursday.

Bullard said the pricing of inflation-protected securities showed that investors late last year began lowering their expectations about inflation, and now see the Fed missing its 2 percent target not just this year but for years to come.

The Fed "needs to tread carefully going forward," Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, his alma mater. Rate increases so far have "already been sufficiently pre-emptive over the last two years to contain upside inflation risk," said Bullard, who is a voter on interest rate policy this year.

The Fed raised rates four times last year, but now appears to be on hold.

Through much of last year Fed officials felt the years of "accommodative" policy had finally given some traction to inflation and raised it close to target. Meeting or exceeding the targeted inflation level is a core goal of policymakers, who regard a low but steady rise in prices as a sign of economic health, important to keep wages and investment on track.

While the Fed in its last policy statement noted "muted" inflation pressures, it said it was "most likely" that inflation would remain near the Fed's target.

Bullard has been among the most sceptical about that, arguing that a standard economic notion -- that low unemployment would lead to inflation -- has not been proved out in the data during years of falling, and now historically low, levels of joblessness.

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation has averaged about 1.6 percent since 2012, roughly what some inflation-protected securities indicate is the expected level in the years ahead.

"These correlations have broken down during the last two decades, so they no longer provide a reliable signal,” Bullard said in his prepared material.

Bullard does not feel interest rates should rise above the current range of between 2.25 and 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February
PU
08:40pProtests to Hit CBS Friday Over Big Boi Super Bowl Fur Fiasco!
SE
08:35pOil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support
RE
08:32pNIKKEI 225 : Asia stocks slip on renewed anxiety over trade, growth outlook
RE
08:15pUK firms hire fewer permanent staff for first time since 2016 - REC
RE
07:55pNORMA TORRES : Torres, Engel Introduce Bill to Block Trump Administration Proposal to Deregulate Firearm Exports
PU
07:53pDOLLAR INDEX : firms, Aussie weakens as fresh growth worries prop up safe havens
RE
07:46pFed's Bullard Reiterates There's No Need to Raise Rates Again
DJ
07:44pGolf - Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in two decades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.