Fed's Bullard Warns Shutdown Could Lead to Lasting Economic Damage--Update

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned Friday that an extended shutdown of the U.S. economy to deal with the coronavirus crisis was ultimately unworkable and could lead to lasting, deep damage.

The profound trouble in the economy "is mostly a second quarter phenomenon, and then we'll start to recover and get back to normal in the second half of the year," based on current estimates of the coronavirus health risks offered the health policy experts, Mr. Bullard said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Bullard said everything done so far by the Fed and government had been appropriate and effective. But he said that trillions of dollars in spending had largely gone toward addressing the symptoms of the crisis, rather than to finding solutions. He also said that eventually the economy must be reopened to prevent an event worse outcome from the one already playing out.

"This can only go on for so long. You can hit the pause button on the U.S. economy, but if you try to keep it on pause for too long, too many other problems will start to accrue and you'll start to get lots of bankruptcies and lots of business failures," Mr. Bullard said.

"The real risk here is that the response to the pandemic, which is appropriate, would then morph into a depression-like scenario, and I think we are taking depression risk here if we are not careful and if we don't execute this properly over the next couple of months," Mr. Bullard said.

"We are okay for now," he said, "but if it goes on for too long, then too many other problems will arise and we are really at risk we won't be able to recover at an appropriate pace."

"The shutdown policy is a very blunt instrument, it's a blanket policy, it's a one-size-fits-all type of policy," Mr. Bullard said.

While he said he was hopeful health officials would find a solution to the crisis, eventually a "far more granular, far more risk-based" approach to operating the economy would be needed, one that allowed for a reopening that balanced out the level of risk posed by the coronavirus threat.

What's more, there are limits to how much money the government can borrow to try to support the economy. "Those resources don't come out of thin air. You have to start producing again so you have the resources to maintain the standard of living of the economy," Mr. Bullard said.

Mr. Bullard, who isn't currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, was interviewed in the wake of the Fed's policy meeting Wednesday that left rates unchanged. Then, the Fed committed to providing support to the economy, but collectively deferred to say when the crisis might abate. Swaths of the economy have shut down to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Fed has acted with unprecedented aggressiveness to support the economy, with rates at near zero levels, joined with ongoing bond buying and broad support to the economy and financial system, done in conjunction with the Treasury Department.

Other Fed officials who spoke Friday also weighed in on the outlook -- and cast some uncertainty as to whether the economy will be able to snap back quickly from what is likely to be truly dreadful second quarter.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan told Fox Business Network that he believes the U.S. economy could shrink by as much as 30% in the second quarter before rebounding later in the year as the nation. In that interview, he also said the economy is likely to shrink by 4.5% to 5% this year.

Mr. Kaplan also noted the jobless rate is likely to jump to as high as 20% -- it was 4.4% in March -- and end the year at around 8% to 10%, which are levels last seen just over a decade ago. He is an FOMC voter this year.

Meanwhile, Thomas Barkin, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, spoke in a webcast to a local group in Maryland and explained that he doesn't see a quick rebound once health officials signal it's okay to start easing restrictions. "We took the elevator down, we'll need to take the stairs back up," he said.

Mr. Barkin agreed with Mr. Bullard that the longer the shutdown goes on, the bigger the long-term problem. "I don't think we can keep the U.S. shut down permanently without impacting the strength of our economy. So that is the very dicey situation our leaders are working with now," he said.

In the interview, Mr. Bullard, a veteran Fed official who has held his position since 2008, said that as he sees it for the central bank, it is now mostly about executing on already announced efforts -- rather than launching new ones. He also said the central bank would be offering support to the economy as long as needed.

When it comes to the ultra-low level of the central bank's target-rate range, "we've made commitments to remain there until the economy gets on a better footing. And I just don't see any chance that we'd be moving off that kind of stance until we get much better numbers on the U.S. economy," Mr. Bullard said.

The official also said he wasn't worried that the current shock to the economy would lower inflation even more and even send it into negative territory, although some have voiced such concerns.

"I think if this is the temporary kind of shock that I'm describing, where the second quarter is, has numbers that are way outside of normal experience, but then the economy starts to recover in the second half of the year, I think we can probably maintain inflation not too far from [the 2% inflation target] and avoid the deflationary situation," Mr. Bullard said.

Mr. Kaplan was a little less confident of that outlook, saying "in the near term it's more likely, we think here at the Dallas Fed, we'll have disinflation."

He added, "that'll be in the shorter run, the next year or two. I do worry about, as we get back over the next few years to full capacity, with some of this stimulus and the size of the Fed's balance sheet, do we start creating inflationary pressures? But that's not going to be for two or three years."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com