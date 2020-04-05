Fed's Bullard says another coronavirus economic relief bill may not be needed
04/05/2020 | 11:19am EDT
A top official at the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Sunday the $2.3 trillion economic relief bill approved by Congress was appropriately sized and that a further relief effort may not be needed if support efforts are well executed.
"I felt like this one was well-sized for the situation," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told CBS' "Face the Nation" when asked if further legislation would be needed.
