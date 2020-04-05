Log in
Fed's Bullard says another coronavirus economic relief bill may not be needed

04/05/2020 | 11:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore

A top official at the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Sunday the $2.3 trillion economic relief bill approved by Congress was appropriately sized and that a further relief effort may not be needed if support efforts are well executed.

"I felt like this one was well-sized for the situation," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told CBS' "Face the Nation" when asked if further legislation would be needed.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

