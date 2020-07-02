Log in
Fed's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic

07/02/2020 | 12:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard told the Financial Times that a wave of "substantial bankruptcies" triggered by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a financial crisis.

"Without more granular risk management on the part of the health policy, we could get a wave of substantial bankruptcies and (that) could feed into a financial crisis," he told the newspaper in an interview on Wednesday.

"I think it's probably prudent to keep our lending facilities in place for now, even though its true that liquidity has improved dramatically in financial markets."

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

