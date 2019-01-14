Fed's Clarida Reiterates That Central Bank Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

By Kate Davidson

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated Monday the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019.

"We're going to take this meeting by meeting," Mr. Clarida said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

He said officials will pay close attention to incoming data, including data on global economic growth, which has been softening. "We're going to look at the whole picture," he added.

The comments were similar to remarks Mr. Clarida made in New York last week when he said monetary policy isn't on a "preset course," and that the Fed will instead depend on the freshest economic data in determining future changes to borrowing costs.

"With inflation muted, I believe that the [Fed's rate-setting] Committee can afford to be patient as we see how the data evolve in 2019," he said Thursday.

Mr. Clarida's comments also echoed those of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said last week low inflation would allow the Fed to be patient in its approach to interest-rate increases.

Fed officials last month raised their benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, and penciled in two rate increases in 2019.

Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting signaled policy makers will likely hold off on further rate increases as they assess the effect of recent market volatility on the U.S. economy.

The partial government shutdown has delayed the release of some key economic reports produced by the Commerce Department, one of several federal agencies that is still closed. That will cloud the picture for Fed officials, Mr. Clarida said, but likely wouldn't limit what they will do.

"We'll do the best that we can, but obviously GDP data is very essential, " he said, noting that officials are expecting the first estimate of fourth-quarter GDP at the end of this month. "I think we're OK but ultimately it will be important to get that data as soon as we can," he added.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com