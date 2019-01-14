Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Clarida Reiterates That Central Bank Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:14pm EST

By Kate Davidson

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated Monday the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019.

"We're going to take this meeting by meeting," Mr. Clarida said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

He said officials will pay close attention to incoming data, including data on global economic growth, which has been softening. "We're going to look at the whole picture," he added.

The comments were similar to remarks Mr. Clarida made in New York last week when he said monetary policy isn't on a "preset course," and that the Fed will instead depend on the freshest economic data in determining future changes to borrowing costs.

"With inflation muted, I believe that the [Fed's rate-setting] Committee can afford to be patient as we see how the data evolve in 2019," he said Thursday.

Mr. Clarida's comments also echoed those of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said last week low inflation would allow the Fed to be patient in its approach to interest-rate increases.

Fed officials last month raised their benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, and penciled in two rate increases in 2019.

Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting signaled policy makers will likely hold off on further rate increases as they assess the effect of recent market volatility on the U.S. economy.

The partial government shutdown has delayed the release of some key economic reports produced by the Commerce Department, one of several federal agencies that is still closed. That will cloud the picture for Fed officials, Mr. Clarida said, but likely wouldn't limit what they will do.

"We'll do the best that we can, but obviously GDP data is very essential, " he said, noting that officials are expecting the first estimate of fourth-quarter GDP at the end of this month. "I think we're OK but ultimately it will be important to get that data as soon as we can," he added.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58pNew Jersey Attorney General to Investigate State's Corporate Tax Credits--Update
DJ
03:58pNew Jersey Attorney General to Investigate State's Corporate Tax Credits--Update
DJ
03:57pAir Canada would study Airbus, Boeing for transatlantic narrowbody needs
RE
03:55pSafe-haven yen up vs dollar after China slowdown sparks risk-off
RE
03:53pSafe-haven yen up vs dollar after China slowdown sparks risk-off
RE
03:52pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Hits More Than Three-week High
DJ
03:47pGM ELECTRIC VEHICLE STRATEGY LAST CHANCE FOR CADILLAC'S SUCCESS : executive
RE
03:23pAirbus steps up pressure on suppliers over Canadian jet
RE
03:19pChina worries weigh on Wall Street, earnings expectations tepid
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD : GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Response to Media Article

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.