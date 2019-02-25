Log in
Fed's Clarida Says Bond Market Signals Warrant Attention

02/25/2019 | 07:37pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

DALLAS -- Financial-market signals about slowing economic growth should be one of several indicators that inform monetary policy judgments, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said during a question-and-answer session Monday evening.

A narrowing in spreads between short- and long-term bond yields can be worth watching because an inversion of spreads has reliably coincided with a recession, Mr. Clarida said.

"Historically in the U.S., inverted yield curves are actually pretty rare," said Mr. Clarida. "They're not 'black swans,' but they don't happen a lot." When the spread between short- and long-term yields turns negative or inverts, that tends to "signal that the economy is either slowing sharply or could be going into a recession," he added.

Spreads between the two- and 10-year Treasury yields have narrowed over the past year but haven't turned negative. Mr. Clarida said it was important to note that right now, spreads are flat but not negative.

Mr. Clarida spoke at the Dallas Fed during an event hosted by the bank's president, Robert Kaplan.

Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signaled they plan to pause from raising rates indefinitely until they can better judge how potential growth headwinds buffet the U.S. economy.

"With the economy where it is today and with inflation pressures muted and with a lot of normalization already accomplished, we can afford to be patient," said Mr. Clarida.

He also said a slowdown in the global economy, which had become more pronounced since December, warranted attention from policy makers. "You've got negative growth in Italy. Germany may just grow...1% this year, [and] a slowdown in China," said Mr. Clarida. "These are all things that we need to factor in because a slowdown in global growth will impact our exports."

Slower global growth could also negatively influence U.S. financial and asset markets. "That's definitely a relevant factor in our thinking," he said.

Mr. Clarida also cited potential risks from the lack of monetary policy firepower available to the large central banks abroad, particularly in Europe and Japan.

Still, Mr. Clarida didn't signal significant concern about the U.S. economy right now. "The U.S. economy is in a good place right now," he said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

