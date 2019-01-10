Fed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course--Update

By Paul Kiernan

The Federal Reserve's No. 2 official said Thursday that low inflation should allow the central bank to be patient in contemplating future interest-rate increases, echoing comments from his colleagues in recent days.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, in remarks delivered in New York, said borrowing costs are now at the bottom of the range of estimates for the long-run neutral level that would neither stimulate nor inhibit economic growth.

Mr. Clarida said monetary policy, after four rate increases last year, isn't on "preset course." The Fed will instead depend on the freshest economic data in determining future changes to borrowing costs, he said.

"With inflation muted, I believe that the [Fed's rate-setting] Committee can afford to be patient as we see how the data evolve in 2019," Mr. Clarida said, later adding, "Patience is a virtue."

The comments were closely aligned with the tone set earlier Thursday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who used the word "patient" or "patiently" five times to describe the Fed's approach to rate increases.

Fed officials last month raised their benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 2.25% and 2.50% and penciled in two increases this year, assuming the economy would grow about 1.9%, the annual rate they see as likely over the long run.

Following a bout of heightened volatility in financial markets in recent weeks, central bankers are now taking pains to assure investors that they aren't in a hurry to lift rates further.

At the same time, Fed officials don't want to give the impression they think the U.S. economy is vulnerable.

While growth is widely expected to slow this year from last year's roughly 3% expansion, Mr. Clarida said that the economy will likely continue expanding faster than its long-term trend in 2019.

Most economists say a sputtering global economy, trade disputes, higher interest rates and the fading effects of 2017 tax cuts are likely to weigh on U.S. growth this year.

Mr. Clarida used the word "crosswinds" four times to describe such developments as moderating global growth and tighter financial conditions.

"If these crosswinds are sustained, appropriate forward-looking monetary policy should seek to offset them," he said.

Mr. Clarida took a brief round of questions after his speech. He was asked about a decline in market-based inflation expectations some have suggested indicates that traders and investors may be losing faith in the Fed's ability to achieve its 2% target.

Mr. Clarida said interpreting market-based inflation measures like those for inflation-indexed Treasury securities requires judgment, and that there isn't one uniform way to do this. The market's recent move "indicates some of the impact of the decline in oil prices on inflation expectations," Mr. Clarida said, while adding longer-term expectations are still around the Fed's target.

Mr. Clarida also said the Fed will take on board as much information as it can when it decides what to do next with monetary policy.

Michael S. Derby in New York contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com