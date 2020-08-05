Fed's Clarida says economy could reach pre-pandemic levels by end of 2021

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - While U.S. economic growth
slowed in July, it could pick up in the third quarter and reach
pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, Federal Reserve
Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Wednesday.
"It will take some time, I believe, before we get back to
the level of activity that we were in February before the
pandemic hit," Clarida said in an interview with CNBC.
Clarida said his personal forecast for the economy hasn't
changed because of the recent resurgence of the virus in the
United States. He noted that economic momentum from May through
early July was stronger than he expected and that the economy
will receive more support from another fiscal package, which
should even things out.
"My baseline view is that we could get back to the level of
activity perhaps towards the end of 2021," Clarida said. "But
again, there are a lot of moving parts here with the virus and
the global outlook, so I think there's a pretty good range of
uncertainty."
Asked about the tepid use of the Fed's Main Street Lending
Program, which is supposed to help small and mid-sized
businesses, Clarida said the facilities are meant to serve as
backstops and that officials are open to changing the program if
needed to reach more businesses.
"I do expect activity in the program to pick up," Clarida
said. "We’re focused on the goal of supporting the economy and
if we need to adjust our programs we will do so."
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Paul
Simao)