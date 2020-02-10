Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Isn't Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

By Michael S. Derby

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said Monday super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, while saying the economy would benefit right now from higher inflation.

Ms. Daly, who is not currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, didn't comment on the outlook for short-term interest rates in a speech prepared for delivery in Dublin, Ireland.

"A historically low unemployment rate does not mean that the labor market is historically tight," Ms. Daily said. "And letting the economy run past what we thought was possible has tremendous benefits, especially for disadvantaged groups."

Right now, the unemployment rate is at 3.6% and is well under the level Fed officials once thought would spark higher inflation pressures, out of a belief that a growing shortage of workers would create power to seek higher wages, in turn driving up inflation.

Instead, even as the unemployment rate has fallen, wage gains have remained relatively modest, and inflation has stayed well below the Fed's 2% target. It was up by 1.6% in December from the same month in 2018.

"Few models would have predicted this. Little history would have told us this was possible," Ms. Daly said, adding "our traditional approach" would have been to look at the unemployment rate and boost rates to ward off the possibility of overly high inflation levels.

To some extent, that didn't happen. "If we had stayed within this mind-set, we might very well have cut the expansion short," Ms. Daly said. That it didn't happen was because the Fed broadened who it spoke to and gained new information about how the job market was functioning.

The Fed raised rates multiple times from 2015 through 2018 and then cut rates three times last year. Much of the Fed's rate rise campaign was aimed at normalizing the stance of monetary policy as officials were generally confident the job market would drive up price pressures. All of those rate increases happened even when inflation was well below 2%, which caused some inside the Fed, and many outside the Fed, to ask if the rate cuts were justified.

In November, Fed governor Lael Brainard said it now appears that at least part of the Fed's rate rise campaign was a mistake.

In her remarks, Ms. Daly also said that there are benefits now to overshooting the 2% inflation target.

"We've exercised the muscle of pushing inflation down for so long that changing direction feels unnatural," Ms. Daly said. "But that is exactly what we will need to do. We need to embrace the mind-set that inflation a bit above target is far better than inflation a bit below target in today's economic environment."

In her speech, Ms. Daly also said that low rates and a lack of space for the Fed to provide stimulus means that fiscal policy will also have a role to play in combating the next downturn. She also said she'd like to see the adoption of fiscal stimulus actions that kick in automatically when the economy runs into trouble.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com