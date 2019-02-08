Log in
Fed's Daly Unsurprised Economy Is Growing More Slowly

02/08/2019 | 03:03pm EST

By Michael S. Derby

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said on Friday it isn't a surprise that the U.S. economy has slowed down.

In an appearance in San Francisco, the central banker said growth has moderated back to something more sustainable after growing at 3% in 2018, which is more than the economy appears likely to be able to do over the longer run without creating issues. Ms. Daly added she doesn't see a big risk the U.S. is about to fall into recession.

Ms. Daly, who isn't a voting member of the interest rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, didn't comment on the interest rate outlook in her remarks.

She noted that the government shutdown that ended recently is unlikely to have a big impact on the economy, but added if another shutdown happens that would boost uncertainty about the outlook and lower sentiment in ways she doesn't want to see.

Ms. Daly also said discussions about the Fed's balance sheet are continuing, but she declined to saw how big or small central bank holdings are likely to be once the Fed decides to end its ongoing process of reducing its stock of Treasury and mortgage securities.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

