Fed's Daly says length of support needed by economy will have to be longer- Bloomberg

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak will be staying
for "longer and more vigorously" than initially anticipated,
which will lead to the U.S. economy needing more support than
initially thought, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
President Mary Daly said on Tuesday.
"The length of the support that the economy is going to
need, before we can ever stimulate the economy, it just has to
be longer," Daly said in an interview reported by Bloomberg
News. https://bloom.bg/3kdvb9i
Daly also said there is "room to let the economy go well
beyond what people think is its maximum level of employment."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)