Fed's Evans Hopeful for Second-Half Recovery, but Says A Lot Needs to Go Right

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday he was hopeful the economy could return to growth in the second half of the year, but he added there was substantial uncertainty to that outlook and noted a lot has to go right on the policy front to make it happen.

With the coronavirus crisis still playing out, "the path of the economy is really not yet clear," Mr. Evans said in a conference call with reporters. "I am optimistic that the economy is going to pick up in the second half of the year," explaining that is slightly more likely to happen than a scenario in which the economy suffers an extended downturn, as the nation tries to mitigate health risks stemming from the pandemic.

But Mr. Evans warned that a positive outcome depends on what policy makers do.

"To the extent that policy makers, federal, state, local, are all better aligned on maintaining their own activities, which also provide employment and income, and also support local businesses, that will be important," he said. "If we end up having huge disagreements over how that takes place, I think that also ends up being a headwind" to a recovery.

Mr. Evans noted that some states were starting to take steps to open up their economies. "The relaxing of stay-at-home policies is a bold decision with pretty high risks," Mr. Evans said. "We will learn something from these experiments."

Mr. Evans said he expected to see the jobless rate, now at 4.4%, rise into the teens. He added that job recovery would be slow and closely linked to the actions government and the private sector took. "I do think that the baseline outcome, where the unemployment rate goes down to, you know, 5 to 6% at the end of 2021 involves a lot of things going right. And I'm optimistic we can do that but it takes commitment and it takes patience too, and patience is usually in short supply," Mr. Evans said.

The central banker doesn't currently hold a voting role on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. He and other Fed officials have been weighing in on what paths they expect for the economy amid an unprecedented effort by the central bank and the government to support the nation through the massive shock of the pandemic.

The Fed's part of the response entailed a move back to near zero rates, asset buying and the creation of programs to extend credit into the economy. In his comments to reporters, Mr. Evans said it wasn't clear what happens next for central bank policy because it was still early days for the crisis, but he added he saw little prospect of a near-term rate rise.

Referring to how long the Fed kept rates low in the wake of the financial crisis just over a decade ago, Mr. Evans said "rates were at zero for eight years, so I don't expect that." But he added, "I don't think that there's going to be a reason to be raising rates for quite a long time" and what does happen with interest rate policy "will depend on understanding the contour of the economy, how much structural damage is in place."

Mr. Evans said he also saw little reason for the Fed to try to provide some sort of strong commitment to keeping rates low now, as part of an effort to squeeze further stimulus out of the current stance of rate policy. "I don't know if there's a need for forward guidance at the moment because I can't imagine anyone is expecting the Fed to raise interest rates over any relevant time horizon," he said.

Mr. Evans also said he wasn't worried that Fed actions and surge in government borrowing would lead price pressures to surge at some point. "I'm hard pressed to see inflationary pressures now or any time soon," adding that he sees no conflict now by the aggressive stimulus provided by the central bank and its legal goals of promoting maximum sustainable growth and stable inflation.

