Fed's Evans Says Policy Will Be Dependent on Data

03/25/2019 | 02:15am EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Without saying which path is more likely, Chicago Federal Reserve leader Charles Evans said Monday all options are on the table for monetary policy right now in an uncertain world.

"If growth runs close to its potential and inflation builds momentum, then some further rate increases may be appropriate over time to ensure that the economy," Mr. Evans said in a speech prepared for delivery before a gathering of bankers and investors in Hong Kong.

But on the other side of the ledger, "if activity softens more than expected or if inflation and inflation expectations run too low, then policy may have to be left on hold -- or perhaps even loosened -- to provide the appropriate accommodation to obtain our objectives," Mr. Evans said. "As we often say, policy will be data dependent."

Mr. Evans, who is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, was making his first public comments since last week's policy meeting. Then, officials left their interest-rate target unchanged at 2.25% to 2.50% and removed from official forecasts expectations of a rate increase this year. Officials also trimmed growth and inflation forecasts, and reaffirmed their desire to be patient with their current monetary policy stance until things become more clear.

Mr. Evans didn't use his formal speech to say which direction he thinks monetary policy is likely to head. On Friday, the leaders of the Minneapolis and St. Louis Fed banks, who have been opponents of central bank rate increases, expressed satisfaction with the current state of Fed policy. Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic, however, was on the same page as Mr. Evans and said short-term rates could go up or down based on how the economy performs.

Mr. Evans did suggest, however, he is more inclined to be cautious. "At the moment, the risks from the downside scenarios loom larger than those from the upside ones," Mr. Evans said. Those downsides include slowing global growth, unsettled markets and tighter financial conditions, he said.

The Fed is also faced with less economic data because of the partial government shutdown, Mr. Evans said. And he added, "the recent data on U.S. economic activity generally have been softer than anticipated."

Mr. Evans said he is still hopeful for the economy's future.

"The fundamentals for growth in the U.S. remain good," Mr. Evans said. "If the economy performs as I expect, in 2019 we should see growth falling, but still being close to trend; continued healthy labor markets; and inflation consistent with our 2% target," he said.

Mr. Evans said he now expects growth to come in around 1.75% to 2% this year, which is down from his last estimate of 2019 growth at 2.25%. Mr. Evans said core inflation should be around 2%, and he said overshooting that target by a modest amount wouldn't be a big problem.

