Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts

08/07/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

CHICAGO -- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy.

Mr. Evans has said he thinks the central bank would need to lower rates by at least another quarter-percentage point, following last week's quarter-point cut, in order to lift inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

He told reporters Wednesday that recent trade and other global developments "have perhaps created more headwinds against that, and it would be reasonable to do more than just that. I don't know," he said.

"You could take the view that the risks now had gone up," and with an increased chance of a shock that could eventually prompt the Fed to return rates to near zero, "that would also call for more accommodation."

The Fed voted last week to cut its benchmark rate to a range between 2% and 2.25%. Financial markets have convulsed since that decision and President Trump's subsequent announcement of new tariffs on China, which prompted a series of trade and currency escalations between Washington and Beijing.

The resulting market volatility has led to a sharp rally in Treasury bonds, sending down yields to their lowest levels since 2016. Of investors' reaction to the daily trade drama, Mr. Evans said, "I can't say I see anything necessarily wrong with how they're reacting."

Mr. Evans also said he had taken note of how three central banks in Asia and the Pacific made more aggressive than expected moves to stimulate their economies earlier Wednesday. The Fed's next scheduled meeting is Sept. 17-18 in Washington.

"We are going to be digesting everything that's going on," he said. "Once a substantial number of central banks consider repositioning their monetary policy, it's natural that other central banks might be thinking about that too."

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

