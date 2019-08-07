Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts -- 2nd Update

By Nick Timiraos

CHICAGO -- Federal Reserve officials would need to consider more stimulus aimed at boosting the economy if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback, a senior Fed bank president said Wednesday.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans has already said he thought the Fed would need to cut rates this year by at least one more quarter-percentage point, following last week's quarter-point cut, to lift inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

But on Wednesday, he suggested trade and other global developments "have perhaps created more headwinds against that, and it would be reasonable to do more than just that. I don't know," he said.

"You could take the view that the risks now had gone up," and with an increased chance of a shock that could eventually prompt the Fed to return rates to near zero, "that would also call for more accommodation."

Two other Fed officials earlier this week said lower interest rates may be warranted later this year.

The Fed voted last week to cut its benchmark rate to a range between 2% and 2.25%. Financial markets have convulsed since that decision and especially after President Trump's subsequent announcement of new tariffs on China, which prompted a series of trade and currency escalations between Washington and Beijing.

Three central banks in the Asia-Pacific region lowered interest rates in an unexpectedly aggressive fashion earlier Wednesday amid worries of growing fallout from the trade despite between the world's two largest economies.

The trade war has hit hard markets in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region deeply intertwined with global supply chains supported by demand for Chinese goods.

Central bankers in India and New Zealand had already started lowering their rates when they cut their policy rates again on Wednesday, while officials in Thailand reduced rates for the first time this year, reversing a late 2018 increase. The Philippines central bank is expected to follow its Asian peers with another rate reduction on Thursday.

The moves illustrate how central banks, which have less room to counteract downturns with historically low rates, are moving quickly to shore up global growth during a period of heightened trade uncertainty. In the U.S., market volatility has led to a sharp rally in U.S. Treasury bonds, sending down yields to their lowest levels since 2016.

Of investors' reaction to the daily trade drama, Mr. Evans said, "I can't say I see anything necessarily wrong with how they're reacting."

Mr. Evans also said he had taken note of how Wednesday's policy actions by economic authorities in Asia. The Fed's next scheduled meeting is Sept. 17-18 in Washington.

"We are going to be digesting everything that's going on," he said. "Once a substantial number of central banks consider repositioning their monetary policy, it's natural that other central banks might be thinking about that too."

With central banks in big, developed countries either lowering rates or poised to do so, emerging-market central banks have greater flexibility to stimulate their economies without having to worry about capital fleeing from their financial markets to chase higher returns elsewhere. Central banks in Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and South Africa have also reduced policy rates in recent months.

When uncertainty rises, the Fed often sets policy by managing against different risks, choosing a path aimed at limiting the costs of keeping policy too tight or too easy. Mr. Evans suggested that given increased trade uncertainty, it could be even more difficult for the Fed to provide pre-emptive insurance against economic weakness.

"There are limits to how much risk management you can do until you actually see these negative events," he said.

He explained the rationale for the Fed acting more quickly to spur growth at the first sign of economic weakness. He added the argument for doing this at last week's meeting wasn't strong given recent strength in consumer spending and the job market.

"You have to have some judgment as to do I want to take a bigger action now, or do I want to save some powder for the future?" Mr. Evans said. "There's been a lot of good analysis that suggests that keeping your powder dry probably doesn't pay off as much as your intuition suggests."

Mr. Evans is one of 10 voting members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which approved last week's rate cut on an 8-2 vote. He suggested one challenge in policy-making right now is to provide the largest possible consensus for any given action.

"I think it works better when we're all together on this, as long as we don't delay, too much," he said. "I think if we saw something, we would move."

Mr. Trump has called on the Fed to move more aggressively to stimulate the economy, including in a series of tweets earlier Wednesday. "Our problem is not China," Mr. Trump said. "Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast."

Fed officials say they don't take politics into account when they set interest rates and have long argued that the economy is best served by an independent Fed.

--Brian Blackstone contributed to this article.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com