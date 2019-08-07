Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

CHICAGO -- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy.

Mr. Evans has said he thinks the central bank would need to lower rates by at least another quarter-percentage point, following last week's quarter-point cut, to lift inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

He told reporters Wednesday that recent trade and other global developments "have perhaps created more headwinds against that, and it would be reasonable to do more than just that. I don't know," he said.

"You could take the view that the risks now had gone up," and with an increased chance of a shock that could eventually prompt the Fed to return rates to near zero, "that would also call for more accommodation."

The Fed voted last week to cut its benchmark rate to a range between 2% and 2.25%. Financial markets have convulsed since that decision and President Trump's subsequent announcement of new tariffs on China, which prompted a series of trade and currency escalations between Washington and Beijing.

The resulting market volatility has led to a sharp rally in Treasury bonds, sending down yields to their lowest levels since 2016. Of investors' reaction to the daily trade drama, Mr. Evans said, "I can't say I see anything necessarily wrong with how they're reacting."

Mr. Evans also said he had taken note of how three central banks in Asia and the Pacific made more aggressive than expected moves to stimulate their economies earlier Wednesday. The Fed's next scheduled meeting is Sept. 17-18 in Washington.

"We are going to be digesting everything that's going on," he said. "Once a substantial number of central banks consider repositioning their monetary policy, it's natural that other central banks might be thinking about that too."

When uncertainty rises, the Fed often sets policy by managing against different risks, choosing a path aimed at limiting the costs of keeping policy too tight or too easy. Mr. Evans suggested that given increased trade uncertainty, it could be even more difficult for the Fed to provide pre-emptive insurance against economic weakness.

"There are limits to how much risk management you can do until you actually see these negative events," he said.

He explained the rationale for the Fed acting more quickly to spur growth at the first sign of economic weakness. He added the argument for doing this at last week's meeting wasn't strong given recent strength in consumer spending and the job market.

"You have to have some judgment as to do I want to take a bigger action now, or do I want to save some powder for the future?" Mr. Evans said. "There's been a lot of good analysis that suggests that keeping your powder dry probably doesn't pay off as much as your intuition suggests."

Mr. Evans is one of 10 voting members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which approved last week's rate cut on an 8-2 vote. He suggested one challenge in policy-making right now is to provide the largest possible consensus for any given action.

"I think it works better when we're all together on this, as long as we don't delay, too much," he said. "I think if we saw something, we would move."

Mr. Evans has been particularly vocal in calling for the Fed to allow inflation to rise above its 2% target, which he said Wednesday could be particularly important given how price pressures have consistently disappointed Fed forecasts by falling shy of that goal.

"If you're just hoping to have a policy in place where you kind of slowly melt up to 2%, you run the risk that things are going to keep hitting you and you don't get there," he said.

Mr. Trump has called on the Fed to move more aggressively to stimulate the economy, including in a series of tweets earlier Wednesday. Fed officials say they don't take politics into account when they set interest rates and have long argued that the economy is best served by an independent Fed.

The Fed should be open to criticism, Mr. Evans said. He raised a question on whether inflation was falling short of the Fed's target because officials had erred in raising rates too much last year, or whether unanticipated headwinds from trade and global growth had interfered.

But he warned that there could be costs to having political leaders undermine the standing of economic authorities at the Fed. "It's a very challenging time, and I think the economy performs better when everybody has full confidence in all of the authorities as they can," he said. "Calling that into question is difficult for everybody."

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com