Fed's Evans Unworried Coronavirus Effort Will Boost Moral Hazard -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday extraordinary action by the central bank and the government to support the economy right now is fully appropriate, and he doesn't see the interventions as creating risk-taking problems once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

When it comes to so-called moral hazard flowing from the government's support, "I don't really worry about that in the current situation," Mr. Evans said in a video appearance for an event held by the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

What's happening now is unlikely to be seen as a bailout emboldening future risk taking, he said, because the entire economy has been slammed by an event that it could never really prepare for.

"The fact that we're hit by a widespread national shock affecting everybody, that is completely real," Mr. Evans said, adding "there's just no way you could have insured against this."

Now, he said, is a time for the government to "socialize more of these losses."

While government support is increasingly flowing to households and small businesses, its initial phase targeted financial markets, which are now the beneficiary of two major support efforts in the past decade or so. That has caused many to question whether the business and financial sector should have been better prepared to weather the coronavirus crisis. Mr. Evans said he sees no way that could have happened.

"The current environment is one where risk pricing was never going to get this right for a pandemic crisis," he said. "This is a risk that has hit us that nobody was going to pay the insurance for," he said, comparing it with trying to pay for flood and hurricane insurance in a place routinely hit by massive storms. Put another way, the costs of pandemic preparations would have been prohibitively large, Mr. Evans said.

In separate remarks Tuesday, Lorie Logan, who helms the New York Fed's markets desk and is on the front lines of the central bank's crisis response, observed the tumult in markets over recent weeks is quite different than the financial crisis of a decade ago. Then, markets were the source of their own troubles. This time, the crisis wasn't the fault of the financial sector.

Ms. Logan said central-bank efforts have helped markets recover. "By acting quickly and forcefully to support all of these markets at once, we have been able to stabilize market conditions," she said in the text of a speech that was delivered before the New York Fed's Foreign Exchange Committee.

"Many challenges surely lie ahead for the economy and financial markets, " Ms. Logan said. "But the past month demonstrates that the Federal Reserve will use its tools aggressively to keep markets working so that credit can flow to households, businesses, and state and local governments throughout our economy."

In his remarks, Mr. Evans also repeated his view that because both the government and private sector are borrowing money and spending savings to navigate the crisis, the future path of the economy is likely to be weaker due to a necessary depletion of resources.

"It is important to be candid about the future that even under a best-case scenario, the U.S. and global economy will be less prosperous coming out of this crisis than we were going into it," Mr. Evans said.

In this crisis, he said, "loss is going to be taken by, you know, pretty much everybody." Mr. Evans added that these losses will need to be broadly accepted and that "some amount of forbearance" will be needed, even in the private sector.

Mr. Evans said that part of what will help get the economy back on track is broad testing related to the coronavirus. "A national plan that included greatly expanded testing along with contact tracing could help reduce the risk of future outbreaks all together," he said. "This would clearly increase the odds of a quicker and stronger recovery."

Two of Mr. Evans's colleagues also spoke Tuesday, in separate appearances on the Yahoo Finance website. Thomas Barkin, leader of the Richmond Fed, said he expects that high levels of corporate indebtedness will lead to a rise in bankruptcies during the crisis. He also said Fed interventions to help the economy and shore up the financial system didn't involve the central bank picking "winners and losers" in the private sector.

Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic told Yahoo that if the central bank sees space to provide new help, it will. "We're going to act as soon as, as aggressively as we can" to signs of trouble. "One thing that we learned coming out of the Great Recession, was that Fed policy is most effective if it goes big, and it goes early," he said.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com