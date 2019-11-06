Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Evans says he's closely watching inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:23am EST

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday he will be closely watching inflation in determining the future path of interest rates.

"I might be a little unusual in this regard because I've previously said there was an argument for monetary policy adjustment on the basis of the underperformance of inflation alone...I am going to be looking at inflation quite a lot," Evans told reporters following an event at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDSAY CORPORATION -0.79% 94.41 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aU.S. sets sights on shipping companies for sanctions evasions
RE
10:48aOil prices slide on U.S. crude build, euro zone data
RE
10:46aEXPLAINER : Central bank digital currencies: edging towards reality?
RE
10:44aPharmacy benefits, Aetna power CVS third-quarter profit beat
RE
10:43aFormer UAW official, GM board member charged in UAW investigation
RE
10:41aThe Big Picture
10:40aWall Street rally loses steam after record run
RE
10:40aEurope's banks must brace for coming digital storm - ECB's Schnabel
RE
10:40aVolvo Cars to implement blockchain traceability of cobalt used in electric car batteries
AQ
10:35aCOPA COGECA : OP-ED by Michèle Boudoin / The decision of the EU Court of Justice makes it even more urgent to review the status of wolves in the “Habitats Directive” if we want to preserve pastoralism in Europe!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group