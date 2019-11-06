Fed's Evans says he's closely watching inflation

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday he will be closely watching inflation in determining the future path of interest rates.
"I might be a little unusual in this regard because I've previously said there was an argument for monetary policy adjustment on the basis of the underperformance of inflation alone...I am going to be looking at inflation quite a lot," Evans told reporters following an event at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)